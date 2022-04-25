ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maddie & Tae Reveal Rescheduled CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour

By Cindy Watts
CMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaddie & Tae are going back on the road. After being forced to reschedule their tour dates when Taylor Kerr faced pregnancy complications, the best friends are ready to resume the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour.” And now they have so much more to...

