California State

T&D Dog of the Week: Bo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we’d like to introduce you to Bo! Bo - Oregon Humane Society. Bo is an American pit bull mix who is about 6 years old and 47 pounds. He came to use from the central valley of California where he was found as a stray. As you can see...

