ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Love One Another

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
StaceyNHerrera

Man mourns girlfriend who "wasn't in love with him anymore"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I can’t believe she left me,” my friend said as he cried into my lap. It had been a week since his girlfriend told him that she “wasn’t in love with him anymore,” and he was still in disbelief. I felt awful for him, but I knew that there was nothing I could do to change the situation.
Jennifer Bonn

Love at first sight

Do you believe in love at first sight? What can cause an immediate attraction to someone? Sharon Gilchrest O’Neill, a licensed marriage and family therapist says, “For others who have felt it—and hoped it would last forever—they’ve described it as “an immediate sense of a person” even if you only see them from across the room at a party or get introduced when a new person joins the company you work for, or a friend brings someone new along for an evening out. “It is an immediate reaction, usually first about the way a person looks, how they are dressed, their physical motions, their voice, and how they look at you,” adds O'Neill. “There is a feeling in one's gut that there is something special about this person that you are instantly attracted to, and you sense quickly that they feel the same way.”
M. Brown

I looked up my first love on Facebook after not seeing him for 15 years

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The toe-tingling, euphoric experience of falling in love with someone for the very first time — and then — the absolutely soul-crushing experience of having your heart sharply broken for the very first time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Simpson County, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
The Independent

Couple goes viral for spending $500 on their wedding

A couple has gone viral for spending just $500 (£380) on their wedding day.Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough from California, US tied the knot in the inexpensive ceremony in Los Angeles, where they cut costs by getting married in a public place with few guests and hosting their reception in a local hotel lounge.Ms Brokenbrough’s even bought her wedding dress from fast-fashion website Shein, costing the bride just $47 (£36) and she has since received over one million views on TikTok for her frugal celebration.Speaking to Good Morning America, the couple said: "Our goal was to just be as minimal as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love One Another
brides.com

A Raleigh Wedding Honoring the Couple's Love and Cultures

Deborah Oyeyemi, a resident physician at Yale, and Chad Walton, an IT consultant and photographer, had an “instant connection” when they met in October 2017. “We met on Tinder; Chad was my second and last date on the app," shares Deborah. "We exchanged texts, then calls, for a week or so before meeting for dinner in downtown Durham. We spent hours together and ended our night on a rooftop overlooking the city after sunset.” By the holidays, they were officially a couple. “We were spending every free moment from my busy medical school schedule at Duke together.”
RALEIGH, NC
BBC

Woman finds late husband's wedding ring after 35 years

A 90-year-old woman from Cornwall has found her late husband's wedding ring 35 years after he lost it. Mother-of-seven Ann Kendrick said her husband Peter, who died 22 years ago, had lost his ring while working in their back garden in Looe in 1987. Mrs Kendrick came across the ring...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

My husband has been in touch with an old flame. Should I confront him?

In late 2020, during lockdown, I met a nice guy. We started dating and our relationship developed at a rapid pace. Six months into our relationship, I found an email on his computer from his university sweetheart. When we first met, he had told me about her, and how, 20 years before, he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, but his family disapproved. She later got married to someone else, and he moved on with his life. The email was a short correspondence about general things, nothing “out of line”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
American Songwriter

Sondre Lerche Sees Different Parameters of Devotion on ‘Avatars of Love’

By 2020, Sondre Lerche returned home to Norway after living in Los Angeles for several years with the intention of writing a book and touring to support his ninth album Patience. Going back to Oslo seemed like the best alternative in a world of uncertainty, and his decision paid off. Traveling around the countryside solo in a rental car, Lerche played more intimate shows throughout Norway during the summer months with rare moments of socialization due to the nature of the pandemic.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy