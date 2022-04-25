ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Patrick Lee Street, loved the outdoors

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Lee Street, 51, of Millsboro, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 21, 2022. Patrick was born April 21, 1971, the son of Roy C. Street and Shirley B. Johnson Street, who survives him. He was preceded in death Aug. 30, 2011, by his wife Victoria Ann Byrd-Street. Patrick, in...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Michele B. Cooper, loved the outdoors

Michele B. Cooper, 48, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born Dec. 13, 1973, in Wilmington, daughter of Benjamin and Sandy (Swain) Berk. Michele worked at Mountaire Farms as an administrative assistant for many years. She had many interests and hobbies. Michele...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Leonia Rebecca Robinson, Lewes icon

Leonia Rebecca Robinson began her earthly life June 19, 1942, in Lewes. On Saturday, April 16, 2022, while under Delaware Hospice care, after a very long illness, Leonia was called home to meet our Heavenly Father. Leonia was the daughter of the late Cora Robinson Washington and Collins Washington. Leonia...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dave Robinson passes away but forever friends always in play

Friends are forever - A close friend, Dr. Dave Robinson, who moved inside the concentric circles of coaches and church people and educators from Caesar Rodney and Cape Henlopen, passed away at home Sunday night surrounded by his family. Back in 2004, Dave and I were standing behind the batting cage watching Cape softball play Caravel for the state championship. It was Memorial Day weekend, and Cape head coach Bill Cordrey, a Vietnam veteran, was wearing a flag pin on his Cape coaching shirt. Dave said to me, “I want you to know I’m nominating you for the Delaware Sports Hall of Fame. I’m doing it because of what you do for kids. It’s always kids first with you, and I respect that.” I said to Dave, “Please, say no more. I was inducted five minutes ago. The moment a friend like you said, ‘I’m nominating you for the hall of fame,’ I was in. I've already left the banquet. Now let's get back to the ball game.” Cape lost that game 1-0, and I wanted so badly for the Silver Fox Bill Cordrey to win a state championship, but sports are the penultimate smackdown arena.
LEWES, DE
City
Milton, DE
City
Harbeson, DE
City
Millsboro, DE
State
Washington State
Millsboro, DE
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Mabel Townsend Bender, post office retiree

Mabel Townsend Bender, 96, of Dagsboro, passed away at her home Saturday, April 23, 2022, with her family and friends by her side. Mabel was born April 26, 1925, in Ocean View, to the late Joshua and Ollie (Banks) Rickards. Mabel retired after 25 years from the U.S. Postal Service, as the postmistress of the Clarksville post office. She was a lifetime member of the Millville Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary, a longtime member and board member of the Indian River Senior Center in Millsboro and a member of the La Rosso Capello Red Hat Society. Mabel attended Saint George’s United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group.
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Ruth Marie Mustad, loved by many

Ruth Marie Mustad (née Stjernstedt), 103, of Lewes, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born March 14, 1919, in Fredrikstad, Norway, daughter of the late Hartor and Josefine Stjernstedt, a year after the end of World War I. One of seven siblings, she...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lois Smith Marley, native Washingtonian

Lois Smith Marley, 93, formerly of Olney, Md., and a 32-year resident of Shipcarpenter Square in Lewes passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Lois was born July 14, 1928. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Marley; loving mother of Patricia Cunningham (Bruce), Gwenn Marley, Rosena Marley (Craig Schneier), Edward G. Marley (Eric Snyder) and Adele Marley (Scott Brown); daughter of the late Kathleen and Milford Smith; sister of M. Wayne Smith, the late Ellen Strickland and Kathleen Lucey. Mrs. Marley is also survived by six grandchildren, Marley Schneier, Annabelle Cunningham, Cogan Rooney (Michael), Cooper D’Anton, Scarlett Cunningham and Liberty D’Anton.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Henry Eschel Edgerton Jr., enjoyed singing

Henry Eschel "Hank" Edgerton Jr., 80, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Henry was born Dec. 6, 1941. Beloved son of the late Henry Eschel Edgerton and Dorothy Mae (née Coleburn) Rae; beloved brother of Frank F. Edgerton, Stanley J. Rae and Barbara A. Donnelly. He was predeceased by two sisters, Ann U. Edgerton and Pamela E. Cooke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving partner Theodore "Ted" R. Zapalowicz.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Person
Patrick Roy
Cape Gazette

Howard W. Allen, devoted father, grandfather

Howard W. “Peck” Allen, 83, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie and son Jeffrey, all of Bridgeville. Many referred to Howard as “Peck”, a life-lasting nickname after his father who passed away when he was 18. Howard worked at DuPont for 22 years, and a second job in farming. In 1979, he left DuPont to start Clear Brook Farm’s Inc. During his lifetime the farm grew from 56 acres to over 1,800 acres.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Emma Hall, profound sense of humor

Emma Hall, born July 19, 1935, affectionately known to family and friends as “Aunt Emma,” gained her angel wings Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Emma attended William C. Jason Comprehensive High School, and was known for her profound sense of humor. Emma’s favorite pastimes were watching court TV programs and reading.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

James Stephen Doonan, loved his family

James Stephen Doonan, 83, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born May 9, 1938, in Racine, Wis., son of the late Stephen and Ruth (Eggert) Doonan. Mr. Doonan worked as an experimental technician with heavy-duty equipment for many years. He had many interests and hobbies. Mr. Doonan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and splitting wood. Above all, Mr. Doonan loved spending time with his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Loved by many, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Auto accident victim grateful for care at Beebe

On New Year’s Day, I was involved in a serious automobile accident. The driver’s door of my vehicle was so mangled that I had to wait for the emergency medical team to arrive and extract me. I had an open leg fracture and a severe head laceration. My friend Chris, who was with me in the car, received facial injuries and a concussion.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter Lee Warrington, Korean War veteran

Walter Lee Warrington, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He was born July 2, 1936, to William B. Warrington Sr. and Gladys E. Warrington (Murray). “Walt Lee” grew up in Clarksville and attended Lord Baltimore High School. He was a merchant seaman in the U.S. Coast Guard (1954) until he enlisted his service in the U.S. Navy from 1954–58. On Oct. 5, 1956, Walt married Cloie C. Blevins. He began a truck driving career with Herin, McLean Trucking (14 years), and then with CF Motorfreight (10 years) at Teamsters Local 667 in Memphis, Tenn. As a CF One Million Miler, he achieved one million miles of accident-free driving. He retired after 23 ¾ years. Walt was a lifelong contributor to many charities. He was especially passionate about Shriners Hospitals for Children. He enjoyed driving the miniature cars in parades. Walt was a Korean War veteran and was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 17, Lewes. He belonged to the M.W. Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Tennessee Park Avenue Lodge No. 362 as a 50-year member as he accepted the ancient Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and achieved the title of Master Mason of the 32nd degree. He was a member of the Al Chymia Shriners in 1969 in Memphis, Tenn.
CLARKSVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Michael S. Sommer, retired Beebe physician

Dr. Michael S. Sommer, 87, former NFL player, physician, Ironman, husband, and father passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. He is the son of Lazlo and Monta Sommer (both deceased) and brother of the Hon. Peter Sommer, former Ambassador to Malta (deceased). Mike Sommer was a devoted...
DUNEDIN, FL
Cape Gazette

Charming brick ranch home

Just Listed! A charming 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom brick ranch home with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, laminated floors, granite countertops, a large 2-car garage with attic access, large backyard with trees, and plenty of off-street parking. There is not a home owners association here so there are no rental restrictions. If you want to take advantage of rental income through VRBO or AirBnB with this home , it is set up perfectly to do so. If you have a boat or RV that you want to store at your home, this is as good as it gets, and the property also has great potential for future mixed-use, or commercial designation. All of this is located just minutes away from the beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
LEWES, DE
Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Ellen Mae Schaeffer, National Security Agency retiree

Ellen “Ellie” Mae Schaeffer died Monday, April 25, 2022, at age 102. She was born Feb. 25, 1920, to Edward and Ida (Bates) Hulme, on the dining room table at her home in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from White Plains High school in 1937 and later attended Georgetown University.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Rusty Rustbelt Paprika – an adventurer who always comes home

I decided I needed a new pet when we moved back to Milton in 2016, after losing my two Himalayan cats a few years earlier. I had perused those SPCA pet adoption ads in the Cape Gazette for a few months, untypically trying not to rush into things. My mother typically once said I was too immature to have a pet; I was 54 at the time! Loving to instruct, she had conducted a mock school for the black-and-white Milton cats on her back porch.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Four Winds Farm planned near Milton

Another subdivision is on the drawing board in the Milton area. At its April 14 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for Four Winds Farm, a proposed 336-single-family lot cluster subdivision on a 169-acre parcel along Shingle Point Road about one mile south of Harbeson Road and Milton town limits.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for the...
MILLSBORO, DE

