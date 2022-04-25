Las Vegas Legend Returns To Gilmer Civic Center

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.

