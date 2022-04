Colorado Rockies 1B C.J. Cron went 2-for-3 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a single and a double in the Rockies' 10-3 loss to the Phillies. Cron is currently one of the most dominant players in the league at the plate as he currently has 17 RBI's which is good for third in the league and six home runs which is good for a tie for first. The first basemen may slow down but should be played while his bat is so hot as he is putting up MVP numbers at the moment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO