ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Byron Buxton: Four hits in Saturday's rout

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Buxton went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Illinois Sports
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Outhit Diamondbacks, But 5 Double Plays Lead To Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers again took an early lead and outhit the Arizona Diamondbacks, but that wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss. One night removed from tying Mike Piazza’s National League record for the fewest game as a catcher to hit 50 career home runs, Will Smith provided the Dodgers with an early lead in the first inning by delivering a three-run double.
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

Twins’ walk-off win after terrible Tigers defense is the wildest play of MLB season so far

The Minnesota Twins should collectively pool their money and buy some lottery tickets this week, because everything is turning up their way. On Sunday, the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox on a walk-off, three-run homer from Byron Buxton that traveled 470-feet. After a day off on Monday, the Twins started a series against another AL Central rival in the Detroit Tigers and again somehow pulled off an even more absurd blend of late-game magic to steal another win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Minnesota lineup Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. The Twins have only started Arraez once against a southpaw this season, but he has been in the lineup for every game against a righty. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Arraez in the starting lineup to hit ninth and play center field. Byron Buxton is at designated hitter.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Byron Buxton
The Ringer

[Crosses Fingers] Byron Buxton Is Doing the Damn Thing

Byron Buxton is the fastest player in baseball. Jose Siri or Tyler Wade may occasionally get off the line quicker, but according to Baseball Savant, no one was faster over distances of 75 feet or more last year. What does this prove? Among other things, that no one can outrun...
MLB
FOX Sports

Twins host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers. Minnesota has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-8 record overall. The Twins are 5-0 in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Ryan's arm, Kepler's bat lead Twins past Tigers 5-0

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the streaking Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Wednesday night. Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Twins, who won...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jonathan Villar: Sitting Saturday

Villar is not in Tuesday's lineup against Atlanta. He is hitting .341/.380/.386 with zero home runs and one steal in 12 games. Patrick Wisdom gets the start at third base while Nick Madrigal and Nico Hoerner handle second base and shortstop, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Fielder#Mlb#The White Sox#Mvp
Yardbarker

Twins Manager Comments On Taking A Win Any Way Possible

The Minnesota Twins found themselves in a weird spot on Tuesday night at the end of their game against the Detroit Tigers. Down 4-3 with one out in the bottom of the ninth, slugger Miguel Sano singled to right field on a ball that was just out of the reach of Tigers right fielder and former Twin Robbie Grossman.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Adalberto Mondesi: Leaves with apparent injury

Mondesi was removed from Tuesday's game against the White Sox with an apparent leg injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Mondesi reached on an infield single during the sixth inning and appeared to suffer the injury while returning to first base on a pickoff attempt. The 26-year-old finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk and should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sits out against lefty

Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Larnach will sit for only the second time since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on April 13. While starting in each of the Twins' last nine games, Larnach has produced a modest .242/.278/.333 slash line while striking out in 30.6 percent of his plate appearances, so he likely won't have much of a case to hold down an everyday role in the outfield once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) potentially makes his return from the injured list later this week. Kyle Garlick will replace Larnach in left field Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers (knee) starting Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Jeffers was scratched from Sunday's lineup with a knee problem and the Twins had Monday off, but he is back in action for Tuesday's matchup. Jeffers is replacing Jose Godoy behind the dish and hitting eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

A wild Tiger toss leads to wacky 5-4 Twins victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Baseball is a funny game, as the story goes, and Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase and the Minnesota Twins chipped in with another offbeat chapter. The difference between winning and losing can sometimes be small - and oh so strange. Haase made a throwing error on a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Twins' Sonny Gray: Rehab start on tap

Gray (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start with Single-A Fort Myers this weekend, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Gray will throw a bullpen session in the next couple days prior to the start with Fort Myers, which could be the final hurdle in his rehab program before being activated from the injured list. If that's the case, the 32-year-old could rejoin Minnesota's starting rotation late next week.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy