Twins' Byron Buxton: Four hits in Saturday's rout

Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Larnach will sit for only the second time since being called up from Triple-A St. Paul on April 13. While starting in each of the Twins' last nine games, Larnach has produced a modest .242/.278/.333 slash line while striking out in 30.6 percent of his plate appearances, so he likely won't have much of a case to hold down an everyday role in the outfield once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) potentially makes his return from the injured list later this week. Kyle Garlick will replace Larnach in left field Tuesday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO