Jack Russell terriers are the longest living dogs in the UK, while French bulldogs have the shortest lifespans, according to a new study.Researchers from the Royal Veterinary College found that on average, life expectancies in male dogs are four months shorter than in females.As per the study, published in the Scientific Reports journal, the overall average life expectancy in dogs is 11.2 years.The analysis is based on a sample of 30,563 dogs that died between January 2016 and July 2020, from 18 different breeds and crossbreeds.It found that Jack Russell terriers have a life expectancy of 12.7 years. This is...

ANIMALS ・ 11 HOURS AGO