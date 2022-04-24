ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' projected defensive depth chart before the 2022 NFL draft

There seems to be only two options and an escape plan for the Carolina Panthers and their 2022 first-round pick. Many believe they can go with a quarterback, an offensive lineman or just trade out with the sixth overall pick come Thursday.

But could a fourth option, particularly on the other side of the ball, be a real possibility? Well, by the looks of their current projected depth chart, it definitely wouldn’t hurt . . .

Position Starter Depth

DE Brian Burns Marquis Haynes Sr. Austin Larkin Joe Jackson

DT Derrick Brown Daviyon Nixon Frank Herron

DT Matt Ioannidis Bravvion Roy Phil Hoskins

DE Yetur Gross-Matos Darryl Johnson Azur Kamara

WLB Shaq Thompson Kamal Martin

MLB Damien Wilson Julian Stanford

SLB Cory Littleton Frankie Luvu

CB Donte Jackson CJ Henderson Myles Hartsfield Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Chris Westry

SS Xavier Woods Juston Burris Sam Franklin

FS Jeremy Chinn Kenny Robinson Sean Chandler

CB Jaycee Horn Keith Taylor Jr. Rashaan Melvin Troy Pride Jr. Madre Harper

We’ll get Carolina’s secondary out of the way first. To the credit of head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer, the braintrust was able to turn the group from a barebones bunch to potent crop in a matter of two years.

The same, however, can’t be said for the middle of the defense. Even with the free-agent signings of veterans Cory Littleton and Damien Wilson (who might not be around too long anyway), Carolina is frighteningly thin and in desperate need of a playmaker at linebacker.

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow probably wouldn’t mind another pass rusher either. The loss of Haason Reddick, who led the team in sacks this past season, could prove costly if the committee headlined by Gross-Matos, Haynes and Luvu can’t get it done off the edge opposite Burns.

