On her first day of shooting The First Lady, Viola Davis felt she had a lot in common with her character, Michelle Obama . "My first day was a scene where we arrived at the White House and we drove up and we walked in and there was me, Viola, in the back going, 'Holy s---' at just the shift and the change and the enormity of it all," the new Showtime drama star tells EW of being a bit overwhelmed. "It was a good introduction into Michelle and Barack's administration."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO