Northfield, MN

Yuanhao Zou ’22 awarded Watson Fellowship for world travel

By Isabel Rameker '24
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuanhao Zou ’22 was awarded the prestigious Thomas J. Watson Fellowship alongside 41 other students from across the country in March. The Watson Fellowship, established in 1968, funds a full year of travel and independent study for graduating seniors following their commencement. Zou, a history and mathematics double...

