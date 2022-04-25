ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Justin Fenton speaks on Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force series 'We Own This City'

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe book that chronicles the corruption of the former Gun Trace Task Force premieres on April 25 on HBO and its author, Justin Fenton, spoke on the series with C4 and Bryan Nehman. As a former Sun reporter, Fenton wrote "We Own This...

www.wbal.com

CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison React To GTTF Mini-Series ‘We Own This City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed. The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. “The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
BALTIMORE, MD
Polygon

HBO’s We Own This City can’t solve the problem of policing

“Most police worth their shit, they can write their way out of anything,” Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) smirks to a room of cadets in creators David Simon and George Pelecanos’ HBO crime series We Own This City. It’s nearly played as a throwaway line by Bernthal, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Touts Department Successes On Day Of ‘We Own This City’ Premiere

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison sent an email to Baltimore’s officers about the HBO series We Own This City on Monday. The series is based on a book about the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, which was written by Justin Fenton.  Fenton was a reporter for the Baltimore Sun during the arrest and court trials surrounding the fallout of the niche police unit. The unit “disclosed a cancer from within BPD that was disturbing and wholly contrary to the Department’s values and commitment to fair, impartial and ethical law enforcement,” Harrison said in his email.  He noted that since he...
NBC News

D.C. woman survives 8-story jump from attacker with ghost gun

A Washington, D.C. woman survived an 8-story fall and was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday evening after she leapt from an apartment building to escape an attacker with a ghost gun who had bound her arms and legs, according to police. In a Friday release the Metropolitan Police Department said...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Baltimore Police Fiscal Chief Speaks Out: ‘I Want To Tell My Side Of The Story’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dana Hayes, Jr. tells WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren he is working to clear his name after the commissioner fired him as head of fiscal services just days after he was hired for the position. “I want to tell my side of the story. Also, I just fell like my name has been tarnished, and I also feel like I was targeted,” Hayes said in an interview Friday. Commissioner Michael Harrison said a background check failed to turn up a gun charge and that Hayes was a person of interest in a homicide. But Hayes said his record was expunged related...
BALTIMORE, MD
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Fire Newly Hired Administrator Because He Is A ‘Person Of Interest’ In A Homicide, Harrison Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s citizens are reacting to a scandal at the Baltimore Police Department. The department recently had to fire its new chief of fiscal services because he is a “person of interest” in a homicide investigation, Police Chief Michael Harrison confirmed Wednesday. A spokesperson for the department confirmed the official’s identity as Dana Hayes and said he was hired on April 11. Harrison clarified Hayes is not a suspect in the case and there was no warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed by investigators on Wednesday, the commissioner said. “The HR department did a background investigation,” Harrison...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore Starbucks becomes first Maryland location to unionize

A Baltimore City Starbucks became the first location in Maryland to unionize. Twenty-two workers at the 1209 N. Charles St. location were eligible to vote Monday -- 14 voted and they all voted in favor of unionizing. The votes were counted over Zoom at a watch party inside the Hotel Indigo.
BALTIMORE, MD

