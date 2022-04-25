ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Justin Fenton speaks on Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force series 'We Own This City'

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe book that chronicles the corruption of the former Gun Trace Task Force premieres on April 25 on HBO and its author, Justin Fenton, spoke on the series with C4 and Bryan Nehman. As a former Sun reporter, Fenton wrote "We Own This...

www.wbal.com

CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott, Commissioner Harrison React To GTTF Mini-Series ‘We Own This City’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a four-minute video to BPD staff, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed the premiere of HBO’s “We Own This City,” a mini-series on the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force. Harrison said he has not seen any of the six-episode series and does not know how the department will be portrayed. The show, which premiered Monday, tells the story of corruption in the unit, whose officers were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested. “The type of behavior exhibited by the GTTF should never have been allowed to occur,” Harrison says...
BALTIMORE, MD
Polygon

HBO’s We Own This City can’t solve the problem of policing

“Most police worth their shit, they can write their way out of anything,” Sgt. Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal) smirks to a room of cadets in creators David Simon and George Pelecanos’ HBO crime series We Own This City. It’s nearly played as a throwaway line by Bernthal, a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Salon

Jon Bernthal embedded with Baltimore police to play city's dirtiest cop in HBO's "We Own This City"

The countless online videos of police brutality and African Americans dying at the hands of police officers have led to deep conversations about America's policing problem and TV portrayals. One side of the argument is committed to the idea that all cops are inherently good — brave men and women who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe. The other side of the argument believes that all police officers are oppressive, terrible people who are dedicated to ruining the lives of Black people. Both sides are right, which makes the argument even more confusing.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Touts Department Successes On Day Of ‘We Own This City’ Premiere

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison sent an email to Baltimore’s officers about the HBO series We Own This City on Monday. The series is based on a book about the police department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, which was written by Justin Fenton.  Fenton was a reporter for the Baltimore Sun during the arrest and court trials surrounding the fallout of the niche police unit. The unit “disclosed a cancer from within BPD that was disturbing and wholly contrary to the Department’s values and commitment to fair, impartial and ethical law enforcement,” Harrison said in his email.  He noted that since he...
WBAL Radio

Baltimore Starbucks becomes first Maryland location to unionize

A Baltimore City Starbucks became the first location in Maryland to unionize. Twenty-two workers at the 1209 N. Charles St. location were eligible to vote Monday -- 14 voted and they all voted in favor of unionizing. The votes were counted over Zoom at a watch party inside the Hotel Indigo.
BALTIMORE, MD
