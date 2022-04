It was the year of the rookie for the Devils this season with eight players making their NHL debuts. With just two games left in the regular season, it becomes that time of year where you're looking back at all that has happened. The Devils have had a rollercoaster of highs and lows this year and its fair share of injuries. That left the door open for multiple necessary call-ups from the Utica Comets, whether to help fill a need as Nico Daws did in goal, or to have a look to see what's under the car's hood.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO