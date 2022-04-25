ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will...

KPEL 96.5

35th Annual Etouffee Festival Set April 29th – May 1st

April has been a jam-packed and fun-filled month for our friends in Arnaudville, and they are rounding it out with the 35th Annual Etouffee Cookoff. If you and the family are looking to pass a good time with great food, family fun activities and live music, make sure your calendar is marked for April 29th - May 1st.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Preparations underway for 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Preparations are underway for the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest. The gates of the Fair Grounds are expected to open Thursday, April 28. The festival runs through May 8. The fest will feature live bands, a car show, and a livestock show. Admission is free on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. After 3 p.m. and on weekends, it’s $12 per person.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Hobby Lobby Lake Charles Opening Date Announced!

No longer will we have to drive out of town to get some Hobby Lobby deals. The new store now has an opening date! Well, sort of. We lost the Hobby Store during Hurricane Laura, while Delta made sure of taking care of the rest of it. The Lake Area was concerned if the popular hobby store would ever come back. Concerns grew more when they began tearing into the strip mall that also housed the ever-popular Harbor Freight. Let's be honest, we all freaked out a little bit. Still, we persevered as we would drive out of town to the nearest one to get our Hobby Lobby fix.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette’s Favorite BBQ Restaurants

When I think of tasty BBQ my mind immediately goes to my dad's famous BBQ recipe. However, there are times when I crave BBQ and he doesn't have the time to make any. I have thought about where the best places in Lafayette are to get a good plate of BBQ and I honestly was having a hard time coming up with places.
LAFAYETTE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Most Expensive House In Lake Charles Currently For Sale

Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles. I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

State Fair of Louisiana starts April 28

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The State Fair of Louisiana is currently setting up for the Spring Fair that will run April 28, - May 8 in Shreveport. Gate admission is free on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISIANA STATE
Restaurants We Miss in Lake Charles

I went down memory lane with my parents the other day about places we used to eat back in the day. I remember specifically after church, First Baptist Church Sulphur, we would slide down with my parents' friends to the buffet at the Holiday in on Hwy 27. They had the best desserts as I remember. Course we would also slide over to Western Sizzlin' in Lake Charles on Prien Lake Road. We spent almost an hour reminiscing on the old places we would go eat, and then the places they would go eat before I was ever a twinkle in their eyes. Rooting around as I do on Facebook, I found someone had the same idea of places we miss eating. So here is a little list down memory lane of places we miss going to eat in Lake Charles and the surrounding area!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

New age restrictions at newly opened Surge Entertainment being enforced

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - New age restrictions are now in place at Drew Brees’ Surge Entertainment in the Pierre Bossier Mall. Kids must be at least 18-years-old to play at the facility without parental supervision. The assistant to the CEO tells ksla this has always been a rule, but it originally only applied to the weekends.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Lafayette, LA
