USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. Released alongside the Mac Studio, Apple's new $1,599.99 Studio Display is a 5K (5,120-by-2,880-pixel) 27-inch companion panel. And the latest monitor release from the Cupertino hardware giant is nothing if not on-brand. As content creation becomes a larger focus of the product portfolio of display stalwarts like Acer and Asus, the maker of the "original" content-creation computers can't help but somehow make the proposition of 3D modeling and pro video work sound like a task reserved only for the most precisely engineered devices. We don't live in a world where Garage Band is your only option for producing tunes on the go anymore, though. And display technologies like Fast IPS married high color accuracy and extreme refresh-rate performance into one panel a while ago.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO