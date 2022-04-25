ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, IA

Cadets, Cowgirls top WCHS at NCC triangular

freemanjournal.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARION — Katie Casady finished in the runner-up position, but one solid round wasn’t enough to keep Webster City in contention during a North Central Conference triangular at Clarmond Golf Course Friday afternoon. Casady’s round of 50 trailed medalist...

www.freemanjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Places 7th at Holdrege Boys Golf Invite

The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the Holdrege Invitational on Tuesday. Broken Bow placed 7th in the twelve team field with a team score of 366. The team champion was Minden with a 328. Aurora was 2nd with a 344 and Cozad was third with a 350. Broken Bow was led by Austin Harvey who shot a team low 87 which put him in the top 20 finishing 17th. Nathan Reynolds, Carsten Fox, and JR Schaaf all finished with a 93 for the Indians and Zack Gaffney rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 99. The individual champion of the meet was Kaden Broeker of Holdrege who shot a low round of 78. Broken Bow is scheduled to host its home invitational on Friday at the Broken Bow Country Club.
BROKEN BOW, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Chadron State softball postponed to Monday

CHADRON, Neb. -- April 24, 2022 -- Due to unplayable field conditions, the Sunday softball doubleheader between Chadron State College and Colorado School of Mines at CSC Softball Field has been postponed until Monday. The teams will attempt to play a tripleheader beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. The three...
CHADRON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webster, IA
Clarion, IA
Sports
Webster City, IA
Sports
City
Clarion, IA
City
Webster City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school soccer highlights and scores (4-26-22)

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Boys ScoresBishop Heelan 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1Storm Lake 3, Spencer 0Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, MOC-Floyd Valley – 0Sioux City East – 1, Sioux City North – 0Sioux City West 12, Le Mars 4West Sioux 4, East Sac County 0 Girls ScoresSioux City West 5, Le Mars 2Bishop Heelan 8, Sergeant […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Girls Win Team Title on Home Track

(Glenwood) The Glenwood girls won four events and scored 183.5 points and captured the team title at their home meet on Monday night. The Rams earned gold in the long jump, 800,1500, and 3000. Lewis Central finished second with 87-points, and Underwood, third, with 71 in the 11-team field. Atlantic girls finished sixth with 59-points.
GLENWOOD, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Beatrice picks up senior night win, beats Nebraska City 4-3

BEATRICE - The seniors go home with lasting memories and the whole Orangemen baseball team can celebrate win #13 on the year!. Kai Mayfield picked up the win, pitching six innings striking out seven, while allowing just one earned run. Deegan Nelson picked up the save. Jaxson Blackburn, Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs, Caleb Jobman and Colton Belding all collected hits for the Orangemen. Belding, who started in the place of Tucker Timmerman (illness), went 2-for-3 with an RBI and made a run-saving catch on a hard line drive down the first base line. Adam DeBoer was also kept busy at shortstop, fielding seven ground balls, some took some hard bounces.
BEATRICE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige

Comments / 0

Community Policy