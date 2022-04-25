Cadets, Cowgirls top WCHS at NCC triangular

The Broken Bow boys golf team competed at the Holdrege Invitational on Tuesday. Broken Bow placed 7th in the twelve team field with a team score of 366. The team champion was Minden with a 328. Aurora was 2nd with a 344 and Cozad was third with a 350. Broken Bow was led by Austin Harvey who shot a team low 87 which put him in the top 20 finishing 17th. Nathan Reynolds, Carsten Fox, and JR Schaaf all finished with a 93 for the Indians and Zack Gaffney rounded out the Broken Bow scoring with a 99. The individual champion of the meet was Kaden Broeker of Holdrege who shot a low round of 78. Broken Bow is scheduled to host its home invitational on Friday at the Broken Bow Country Club.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO