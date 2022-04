On Monday, at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers of the Salina Police Department were sent to Planet Fitness, 2012 S. Ohio Street, regarding a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that while she was in the business, the her vehicle keys were stolen from the locker room, and an unknown subject stole her black 2017 Kia Forte from the parking lot. The victim’s financial cards were in the vehicle during the vehicle theft. The victim discovered one of her financial cards was used at a business in Salina.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO