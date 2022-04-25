ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Gamelan Ensemble Performs Live during Javanese Shadow Puppet Play

By Olivia Drake
wesleyan.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost three years since the Wesleyan Gamelan Ensemble was able to perform in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on April 21, the group, directed by...

newsletter.blogs.wesleyan.edu

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Tubes’ Re Styles Dead at 72

Former Tubes singer Re Styles died at the age of 72 on Apr. 17, multiple outlets confirmed. Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she was a model who’d appeared in Playboy and Penthouse by the time she met Tubes drummer Prairie Prince in the mid ‘70s. The pair developed a relationship and Styles became the band’s costume designer before becoming part of the stage act then taking on vocal duties.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Middletown, CT
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javanese#Gamelan#The Puppet#Performing#Musical Theater#World Music Hall#Winslow Kaplan#Indonesian
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationAU

In The Candy House, Jennifer Egan delivers an inventive novel for a digital age

In her typically inventive fashion, Jennifer Egan calls The Candy House, the follow-up to her Pulitzer Prize winner A Visit from the Goon Squad (2011), a “sibling novel”. Is this new book smarter, better-looking, more charismatic than its older sister or brother? I don’t think it is a question worth posing: it’s easy to love these two fascinating children just the same. Review: The Candy House – Jennifer Egan (Corsair) According to Egan, The Candy House follows a number of [A Visit from the Goon Squad’s] peripheral characters into their own futures and pasts to create an independent work with a new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Sotheby’s Is Launching Another Digital Art Auction, This Time on the Art Before NFTs

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s is launching the third edition of its Natively Digital series next week, titled Natively Digital 1.3: Generative Art. Natively Digital 1.3, which opens for bidding on April 18, focuses primarily on early digital art, specifically generative art and early pioneers like Chuck Csuri and Roman Verostko. The first two iterations, which took place in June and October of last year, focused on NFTs made by contemporary digital artists who had already found success in the NFT community, such as Mad Dog Jones or Pak. Highlighted in the Natively Digital 1.3 sale is Vera Molnár,...
VISUAL ART
Engadget

Historic UK Proms music festival to include its first video game concert

For the first time, the UK’s annual Proms classical music festival will feature a concert dedicated to video game compositions. On August 1st, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, led by conductor Robert Ames, will perform a selection of music from , , , and other influential titles. “Fantastic worlds, epic...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ARTnews

Artist Precious Okoyomon Brings Lush Flora and Live Butterflies to Venice Biennale

Click here to read the full article. In the Arsenale portion of Cecilia Alemani’s main exhibition of the Venice Biennale, titled “The Milk of Dreams,” the best is quite literally saved for last. Just before the exit, Alemani has given Precious Okoyomon an entire sizable room all to themselves—something that few other participants in the main show can say. In the installation, titled To See the Earth Before the End of the World (2022), the artist has arrayed an environment in which mysterious figures loom. Kudzu and sugar cane planted in soil appear all over. Live butterflies mingle with the plants...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
New Haven Independent

Art Shows Come Back To Three Sheets

Questlove pondering musical notes in mixed media. Three womxn expressed in acrylics. A snarling yet sparkling cat out of hell. These were all part of the return of longstanding monthly event ​“Art in the Back,” at Three Sheets this past Saturday night. Though on this evening it did not include the ​“music in the front” portion — in which bands once played as part of the opening — the promise of it was in the air.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Food Beast

Sip in Style With Bombay Sapphire's Basquiat-Inspired Cocktail Kits

A well made cocktail is a piece of art no different than a song or a painting. Bombay Sapphire Gin highlights the similarities with its Basquiat-inspired ‘Bombay For Real’ Special-Edition cocktail kits. Created in honor of the recent opening of the Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure Exhibition in New...
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Private Venice Airport Transformed Into Immersive Design Show

Milan’s Nilufar Gallery has curated two exhibitions inside the private Giovanni Nicelli airport, located on the Venice Lido. Opening in conjunction with this year’s Venice Biennale, the first of the two exhibitions combines a selection of historical design pieces with collections by current designers. A second is dedicated to ceramic artist Sin Ying Cassandra Ho, marking the first time any works by the artist have been shown in Europe.
VISUAL ART
Complex

Chris Brown and Renowned’s John Dean to Launch ‘The Auracles’ NFT Streetwear Collection

Chris Brown is expanding his presence in the streetwear and NFT realms. The 32-year-old has joined forces with Renowned founder John Dean to help introduce the world to the NFT collection centered around “the Auracle,” a Black shape-shifting superhero who “travels throughout time influencing the world.” As part of the project, which comes from the Next Gen Creative Studio, Brown connected with Dean to co-design a streetwear range that will coincide with the NFT release. The Renowned x Chris Brown pieces will be featured on select avatars, and can also be redeemed as physical pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy