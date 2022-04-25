ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Spring Garden faces Crimestoppers for Opening Day

By Editor
Breeze-Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORVILLE — The Red Bland Little League Opening Day was held Saturday April 23....

www.breezecourier.com

WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Police: 1 shot in Decatur; victim uncooperative

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person arrived at a Decatur hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, per police. Officers said the victim had non-life-threatening wounds. They went to Decatur Memorial Hospital for treatment. It's unclear what led to this shooting, as police said the victim has not been cooperative.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: Decatur business hit by gunfire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a Decatur business was hit by gunfire that came from a vehicle Tuesday. Officers reported a vehicle was eastbound in the parking lot in front of the In & Out Convenience Store (3715 N. Woodford St.) when gunshots were fired from the inside of the vehicle. Police confirmed a business on Woodford Street was hit by gunfire.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Officers investigate after 2 homes hit by gunfire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating after a call of shots fired on Sunday night. Champaign Police officials said they got a report of shots fired near West Kirby Avenue and Westfield Drive. When they got there, officers found shell casings in the street and two homes hit by gunfire. No one was hurt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner identifies men killed in Rt. 47 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two men killed in a crash on Thursday night. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Illinois Route 47, west of Fisher. Two vehicles hit head-on, according to Coroner Duane Northrup. Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Lonis–of Aurora, and 78-year-old Gordon Bane Jr.–of Downs, were both […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Three charged in air conditioner thefts

EDWARDSVILLE - Three people were charged Monday with the theft of two commercial grade air conditioners in East Alton. Ryan J. Holt, 31, of Wood River; Melissa J. Phillips, 51, of East Alton; and Robert C. Kenshalo, 46, of East Alton, were each charged April 25 with theft over $500, a Class 3 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Madison County grand jury issues indictments

EDWARDSVILLE - Indictments on felony charges ranging from armed robbery to drug-related crimes were issued last week by a Madison County grand jury. Benjamin C. Etnier, 42, of the 1900 block of Brown Street, Alton, was indicted for armed robbery, a Class X felony. He was originally charged March 31 on a case presented by the Alton Police Department. According to court documents, on March 30 Etnier used a knife to threaten another person an rob them of $10.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
FOX 2

Heavy smoke from Illinois fires closes roads

TROY, Ill. – There was heavy smoke coming from a fire at a mulch plant in Troy, Illinois, and brush fires near Edwardsville. Firefighters say that they have both fires under control. Police said that I-270 closed today between I55 and Illinois 159 because of a large brush large fire. The heavy smoke caused visibility […]
TROY, IL
WCIA

Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kronke announced that 30-year-old Harrison Cole would be charged with one count of aggravated battery (a class two felony) and two accounts of domestic battery (which are Class A Misdemeanors) on Monday. Cole is facing a sentencing of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Two charged with battery, mob action

EDWARDSVILLE - Two people were charged Friday with mob action and battery in an attack on another person. A third assailant had been previously charged. Timothy H. Morrissette, 18; and Tobyas M. Morrissette, 21, both of the same address in Granite City, were charged April 22 with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and mob action, a Class 4 felony.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Man Bites Officers Responding To A Theft Call In Taylorville

Two Taylorville Police officers are recovering after a suspect bit them both. The officers were injured while responding to a theft call involving a disorderly subject on Tuesday. There, Michael W. Emery became aggressive and tried to run from the police. During a struggle, Emery, who has a history of violence, allegedly bit both officers before he was subdued and arrested.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crews called to 2-vehicle crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened near West Beech and North Wright streets. One of the vehicles was seen on its side in a yard. There were several ambulances on scene. However, there is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Residents jump out of windows to escape apartment complex fire

(UPDATED AT 12:30 P.M.) – The fire chief said all 27 residents were able to get out of the building. The building is a total loss. There was a fire here several months ago that was caused by a dryer. However, investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire. WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — […]
WARRENSBURG, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WTWO/WAWV

SUV vs semi crash in Jasper Co. kills Newton man

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 68-year-old Newton, Illinois man is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Monday in Jasper County. According to Illinois State Police, the unnamed deceased man was driving a Black Dodge Journey eastbound on US 33 just east of E. 1200 Ave when, for an unknown reason, the Dodge crossed […]
NEWTON, IL

