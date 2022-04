NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) - If no action is taken the only Hispanic woman on Texas' death row will be put to death one week from today. But the family and advocates of Melissa Lucio are fighting to stop her execution, arguing she was wrongfully convicted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter in 2007."We don't want our mother executed," Lucio's oldest son, John, said during an interview. "We already lost our sister. And now to lose our mother for an accident is just horrible."Lucio's attorneys are seeking clemency, calling on the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend to...

