Paul Panduro put his name in the record book at Pittsburg State after tossing the baseball program’s first no-hitter since March 30, 1996. Panduro, a Scottsbluff WESTCO and Western Nebraska Community College baseball player, was dominant on the mound as he tossed a complete-game no-hitter on Friday, April 22 when Pittsburg State defeated Newman 9-0. Panduro was also named the MIAA Conference Pitcher of the Week for his performance on the hill.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO