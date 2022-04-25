ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Van der Waals integration of high-Îº perovskite oxides and two-dimensional semiconductors

By Allen Jian Yang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-dimensional semiconductors can be used to build next-generation electronic devices with ultrascaled channel lengths. However, semiconductors need to be integrated with high-quality dielectrics-which are challenging to deposit. Here we show that single-crystal strontium titanate-a high-Îº perovskite oxide-can be integrated with two-dimensional semiconductors using van der Waals forces. Strontium titanate thin films...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Nanosecond optical switching and control system for data center networks

Electrical switching based data center networks have an intrinsic bandwidth bottleneck and, require inefficient and power-consuming multi-tier switching layers to cope with the rapid growing traffic in data centers. With the benefits of ultra-large bandwidth, high-efficient cost and power consumption, switching traffic in the optical domain has been investigated to replace the electrical switches inside data center networks. However, the deployment of nanosecond optical switches remains a challenge due to the lack of corresponding nanosecond switch control, the lack of optical buffers for packet contention, and the requirement of nanosecond clock and data recovery. In this work, a nanosecond optical switching and control system has been experimentally demonstrated to enable an optically switched data center network with 43.4 nanosecond switching and control capability and with packet contention resolution as well as 3.1 nanosecond clock and data recovery.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Variational quantum support vector machine based on \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion and variational universal-quantum-state generator

We analyze a binary classification problem by using a support vector machine based on variational quantum-circuit model. We propose to solve a linear equation of the support vector machine by using a \(\Gamma \) matrix expansion. In addition, it is shown that an arbitrary quantum state is prepared by optimizing a universal quantum circuit representing an arbitrary \(U(2^N)\) based on the steepest descent method. It may be a quantum generalization of Field-Programmable-Gate Array (FPGA).
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirac
Person
Fermi
Nature.com

Evolution of metamemory based on self-reference to own memory in artificial neural network with neuromodulation

The ability of humans to self-monitor and control their memory processes is called metamemory and has been widely studied as a component of metacognition in cognitive psychology. Metamemory in non-human animals has also been investigated in recent years, although it had been regarded as a truly unique characteristic of human memory. We attempt to evolve artificial neural networks with neuromodulation, which have a metamemory function. Our constructive approach is expected to contribute, by introducing a novel dimension of evolutionary plausibility, to the discussion of animal experiments to detect metamemory. In this study, we demonstrate the evolution of neural networks that have a metamemory function based on the self-reference of memory, including the analysis of the evolved mechanism of metamemory. In addition, we discuss the similarity between the structure of the evolved neural network and the metamemory model defined by Nelson and Narens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimizing higher-order network topology for synchronization of coupled phase oscillators

Networks in nature have complex interactions among agents. One significant phenomenon induced by interactions is synchronization of coupled agents, and the interactive network topology can be tuned to optimize synchronization. Previous studies showed that the optimized conventional network with pairwise interactions favors a homogeneous degree distribution of nodes for undirected interactions, and is always structurally asymmetric for directed interactions. However, the optimal control on synchronization for prevailing higher-order interactions is less explored. Here, by considering the higher-order interactions in a hypergraph and the Kuramoto model with 2-hyperlink interactions, we find that the network topology with optimized synchronizability may have distinct properties. For undirected interactions, optimized networks with 2-hyperlink interactions by simulated annealing tend to become homogeneous in the nodes' generalized degree. We further rigorously demonstrate that for directed interactions, the structural symmetry can be preserved in the optimally synchronizable network with 2-hyperlink interactions. The results suggest that controlling the network topology of higher-order interactions leads to synchronization phenomena beyond pairwise interactions.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Two octave supercontinuum generation in a non-silica graded-index multimode fiber

The generation of a two-octave supercontinuum from the visible to mid-infrared (700"“2800 nm) in a non-silica graded-index multimode fiber is reported. The fiber design is based on a nanostructured core comprised of two types of drawn lead-bismuth-gallate glass rods with different refractive indices. This yields an effective parabolic index profile and ten times increased nonlinearity when compared to silica fibers. Using femtosecond pulse pumping at wavelengths in both normal and anomalous dispersion regimes, a detailed study is carried out into the supercontinuum generating mechanisms and instabilities seeded by periodic self-imaging. Significantly, suitable injection conditions in the high power regime are found to result in the output beam profile showing clear signatures of beam self-cleaning from nonlinear mode mixing. Experimental observations are interpreted using spatio-temporal 3+1D numerical simulations of the generalized nonlinear SchrÃ¶dinger equation, and simulated spectra are in excellent agreement with experiment over the full two-octave spectral bandwidth. Experimental comparison with the generation of supercontinuum in a silica graded-index multimode fiber shows that the enhanced nonlinear refractive index of the lead-bismuth-gallate fiber yields a spectrum with a significantly larger bandwidth. These results demonstrate a new pathway towards the generation of bright, ultrabroadband light sources in the mid-infrared.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy