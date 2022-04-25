ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Migrating photon avalanche in different emitters at the nanoscale enables 46th-order optical nonlinearity

By Yusen Liang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photon avalanche (PA) effect that occurs in lanthanide-doped solids gives rise to a giant nonlinear response in the luminescence intensity to the excitation light intensity. As a result, much weaker lasers are needed to evoke such PAs than for other nonlinear optical processes. Photon avalanches are mostly restricted to bulk...

