Phase retrieval based on deep learning in grating interferometer

By Ohsung Oh
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrating interferometry is a promising technique to obtain differential phase contrast images with illumination source of low intrinsic transverse coherence. However, retrieving the phase contrast image from the differential phase contrast image is difficult due to the accumulated noise and artifacts from the differential phase contrast image (DPCI) reconstruction. In this...

Two teams use neutral atoms to create quantum circuits

Two teams of researchers working independently have shown the viability of using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits—both have published outlines of their work in the journal Nature. One of the groups, with members from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, ColdQuanta and Riverlane, successfully ran an algorithm on a cold atom quantum computer for the first time. The second group, with members from Harvard, MIT, QuEra Computing Inc., the University of Innsbruck and the Austrian Academy of Sciences, showed that it was possible to build a quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. Hannah Williams, with Durham University, has published a News & Views piece in the same journal issue outlining recent research into using neutral atoms to create quantum circuits and the work done by the two teams in these recent efforts.
New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
Learning aerodynamics with neural network

We propose a neural network (NN) architecture, the Element Spatial Convolution Neural Network (ESCNN), towards the airfoil lift coefficient prediction task. The ESCNN outperforms existing state-of-the-art NNs in terms of prediction accuracy, with two orders of less parameters. We further investigate and explain how the ESCNN succeeds in making accurate predictions with standard convolution layers. We discover that the ESCNN has the ability to extract physical patterns that emerge from aerodynamics, and such patterns are clearly reflected within a layer of the network. We show that the ESCNN is capable of learning the physical laws and equation of aerodynamics from simulation data.
Enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid medium by controlling multiple scattering photons to travel in open channels

Multiple light scattering is considered as the major limitation for deep imaging and focusing in turbid media. In this paper, we present an innovative method to overcome this limitation and enhance the delivery of light energy ultra-deep into turbid media with significant improvement in focusing. Our method is based on a wide-field reflection matrix optical coherence tomography (RM-OCT). The time-reversal decomposition of the RM is calibrated with the Tikhonov regularization parameter in order to get more accurate reversal results deep inside the scattering sample. We propose a concept named model energy matrix, which provides a direct mapping of light energy distribution inside the scattering sample. To the best of our knowledge, it is the first time that a method to measure and quantify the distribution of beam intensity inside a scattering sample is demonstrated. By employing the inversion of RM to find the matched wavefront and shaping with a phase-only spatial light modulator, we succeeded in both focusing a beam deep (~9.6 times of scattering mean free path, SMFP) inside the sample and increasing the delivery of light energy by an order of magnitude at an ultra-deep (~14.4 SMFP) position. This technique provides a powerful tool to understand the propagation of photon in a scattering medium and opens a new way to focus light inside biological tissues.
Dynamic modulation of enzyme activity by synthetic CRISPR"“Cas6 endonucleases

In nature, dynamic interactions between enzymes play a crucial role in defining cellular metabolism. By controlling the spatial and temporal organization of these supramolecular complexes called metabolons, natural metabolism can be tuned in a highly dynamic manner. Here, we repurpose the CRISPR"“Cas6 family proteins as a synthetic strategy to create dynamic metabolons by combining the ease of RNA processing and the predictability of RNA hybridization for protein assembly. By disturbing RNA"“RNA networks using toehold-mediated strand displacement reactions, on-demand assembly and disassembly are achieved using both synthetic RNA triggers and mCherry messenger RNA. Both direct and 'Turn-On' assembly of the pathway enzymes tryptophan-2-monooxygenase and indoleacetamide hydrolase can enhance indole-3-acetic acid production by up to ninefold. Even multimeric enzymes can be assembled to improve malate production by threefold. By interfacing with endogenous mRNAs, more complex metabolons may be constructed, resulting in a self-responsive metabolic machinery capable of adapting to changing cellular demand.
Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
Spontaneous chiral symmetry breaking in a random driven chemical system

Living systems have evolved to efficiently consume available energy sources using an elaborate circuitry of chemical reactions which, puzzlingly, bear a strict restriction to asymmetric chiral configurations. While autocatalysis is known to promote such chiral symmetry breaking, whether a similar phenomenon may also be induced in a more general class of configurable chemical systems-via energy exploitation-is a sensible yet underappreciated possibility. This work examines this question within a model of randomly generated complex chemical networks. We show that chiral symmetry breaking may occur spontaneously and generically by harnessing energy sources from external environmental drives. Key to this transition are intrinsic fluctuations of achiral-to-chiral reactions and tight matching of system configurations to the environmental drives, which together amplify and sustain diverged enantiomer distributions. These asymmetric states emerge through steep energetic transitions from the corresponding symmetric states and sharply cluster as highly-dissipating states. The results thus demonstrate a generic mechanism in which energetic drives may give rise to homochirality in an otherwise totally symmetrical environment, and from an early-life perspective, might emerge as a competitive, energy-harvesting advantage.
Whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line Bombyx mori strains and their phenotypes established since 1960s

Bombyx mori is a key insect in the sericulture industry and one of the very important economic animals that are responsible for not only the livelihood of many farmers internationally but also expended biomedical use. The National Institute of Agricultural Sciences of the Rural Development Administration of Korea (NIAS, RDA, Korea) has been collecting silkworm resources with various phenotypic traits from the 1960s and established breeding lines for using them as genetic resources. And these breeding line strains have been used to develop suitable F1 hybrid strains for specific use. In this study, we report the whole-genome sequences of 37 breeding line B. mori strains established over the past 60 years, along with the description of their phenotypic characteristics with photos of developmental stages. In addition, we report the example phenotypic characteristics of the F1-hybrid strain using these breeding line strains. We hope this data will be used as valuable resources to the related research community for studying B. mori and similar other insects.
A periplasmic cinched protein is required for siderophore secretion and virulence of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Iron is essential for growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis. To acquire iron from the host, M. tuberculosis uses the siderophores called mycobactins and carboxymycobactins. Here, we show that the rv0455c gene is essential for M. tuberculosis to grow in low-iron medium and that secretion of both mycobactins and carboxymycobactins is drastically reduced in the rv0455c deletion mutant. Both water-soluble and membrane-anchored Rv0455c are functional in siderophore secretion, supporting an intracellular role. Lack of Rv0455c results in siderophore toxicity, a phenotype observed for other siderophore secretion mutants, and severely impairs replication of M. tuberculosis in mice, demonstrating the importance of Rv0455c and siderophore secretion during disease. The crystal structure of a Rv0455c homolog reveals a novel protein fold consisting of a helical bundle with a 'cinch' formed by an essential intramolecular disulfide bond. These findings advance our understanding of the distinct M. tuberculosis siderophore secretion system.
MIT Engineers Develop a Flexible, Paper-Thin Loudspeaker

The flexible, thin-film device has the potential to make any surface into a low-power, high-quality audio source. MIT engineers have developed a paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an active audio source. This thin-film loudspeaker produces sound with minimal distortion while using just a fraction of the energy...
Google Parent Suffers 1Q Growth Slowdown, Profit Decline

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s corporate parent on Tuesday posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020, the latest sign that the huge gains enjoyed by technology companies during the pandemic are fading into the rear-view mirror. For most companies, the numbers announced by Alphabet Inc. would...
Chalcogenide optomemristors for multi-factor neuromorphic computation

Neuromorphic hardware that emulates biological computations is a key driver of progress in AI. For example, memristive technologies, including chalcogenide-based in-memory computing concepts, have been employed to dramatically accelerate and increase the efficiency of basic neural operations. However, powerful mechanisms such as reinforcement learning and dendritic computation require more advanced device operations involving multiple interacting signals. Here we show that nano-scaled films of chalcogenide semiconductors can perform such multi-factor in-memory computation where their tunable electronic and optical properties are jointly exploited. We demonstrate that ultrathin photoactive cavities of Ge-doped Selenide can emulate synapses with three-factor neo-Hebbian plasticity and dendrites with shunting inhibition. We apply these properties to solve a maze game through on-device reinforcement learning, as well as to provide a single-neuron solution to linearly inseparable XOR implementation.
Documenting research software in engineering science

The reuse of research software needs good documentation, however, the documentation in particular is often criticized. Especially in non-IT specific disciplines, the lack of documentation is attributed to the lack of training, the lack of time or missing rewards. This article addresses the hypothesis that scientists do document but do not know exactly what they need to document, why, and for whom. In order to evaluate the actual documentation practice of research software, we examined existing recommendations, and we evaluated their implementation in everyday practice using a concrete example from the engineering sciences and compared the findings with best practice examples. To get a broad overview of what documentation of research software entailed, we defined categories and used them to conduct the research. Our results show that the big picture of what documentation of research software means is missing. Recommendations do not consider the important role of researchers, who write research software, whose documentation takes mainly place in their research articles. Moreover, we show that research software always has a history that influences the documentation.
Extremely rapid up-and-down motions of island arc crust during arc-continent collision

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 100 (2022) Cite this article. Mountain building and the rock cycle often involve large vertical crustal motions, but their rates and timescales in unmetamorphosed rocks remain poorly understood. We utilize high-resolution magneto-biostratigraphy and backstripping analysis of marine deposits in an active arc-continent suture zone of eastern Taiwan to document short cycles of vertical crustal oscillations. A basal unconformity formed on Miocene volcanic arc crust in an uplifting forebulge starting ~6"‰Ma, followed by rapid foredeep subsidence at 2.3"“3.2"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1 (~3.4"“0.5"‰Ma) in response to oceanward-migrating flexural wave. Since ~0.8"“0.5"‰Ma, arc crust has undergone extremely rapid (~9.0"“14.4"‰mm"‰yrâˆ’1) uplift to form theÂ modern Coastal Range during transpressional strain. The northern sector may have recently entered another phase of subsidence related to a subduction polarity reversal. These transient vertical crustal motions are under-detected by thermochronologic methods, but are likely characteristic of continental growth by arc accretion over geologic timescales.
Influence of roundness errors of bearing components on rotational accuracy of cylindrical roller bearings

Understanding the influence of bearing component roundness errors and roller number on the rotational accuracy of rolling bearings is crucial in the design of high precision bearings. The rotational accuracy of an assembled bearing is dependent upon roller number and roundness errors of the bearing components. We propose a model for calculating the rotational accuracy of a cylindrical roller bearing; we experimentally verified the effectiveness of the model in predicting the radial run-out of the inner ring proposed in the previous paper in this series. We sought to define the key contributing factors to the rotational accuracy by studying both the influence of the coupling effect of the roller number and the influence of the roundness errors in the inner raceway, outer raceway, and rollers on the motion error. The model and results will help engineers choose reasonable manufacturing tolerances for bearing components to achieve the required rotational accuracy.
Sustainable bioimaging using a fluorescent protein with unprecedented photostability

The jellyfish-derived green fluorescent protein StayGold is bright and hardly fades, contributing to improving spatiotemporal resolution and dramatically extending the observation period. To fully benefit from the rich photon budget, we tried some unusual illumination modalities for sustainable, quantitative live-cell or volumetric imaging. The problem. Thanks to improvements in gene...
