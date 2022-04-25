ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Broadband convolutional processing using band-alignment-tunable heterostructures

By Lejing Pi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadband convolutional processing is critical to high-precision image recognition and is of use in remote sensing and environmental monitoring. Implementing in-sensor broadband convolutional processing using conventional complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor technology is, however, challenging because broadband sensing and convolutional processing require the use of the same physical processes. Here we show that a...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Construction of C"“N bonds from small-molecule precursors through heterogeneous electrocatalysis

Energy-intensive thermochemical processes within chemical manufacturing are a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. With the increasing push for sustainability, the scientific community is striving to develop renewable energy-powered electrochemical technologies in lieu of CO2-emitting fossil-fuel-driven methods. However, to fully electrify chemical manufacturing, it is imperative to expand the scope of electrosynthetic technologies, particularly through the innovation of reactions involving nitrogen-based reactants. This Review focuses on a rapidly emerging area, namely the formation of C"“N bonds through heterogeneous electrocatalysis. The C"“N bond motif is found in many fertilizers (such as urea) as well as commodity and fine chemicals (with functional groups such as amines and amides). The ability to generate C"“N bonds from reactants such as CO2, NO3"“ or N2 would provide sustainable alternatives to the thermochemical routes used at present. We start by examining thermochemical, enzymatic and molecular catalytic systems for C"“N bond formation, identifying how concepts from these can be translated to heterogeneous electrocatalysis. Next, we discuss successful heterogeneous electrocatalytic systems and highlight promising research directions. Finally, we discuss the remaining questions and knowledge gaps and thus set the trajectory for future advances in heterogeneous electrocatalytic formation of C"“N bonds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Influence of roundness errors of bearing components on rotational accuracy of cylindrical roller bearings

Understanding the influence of bearing component roundness errors and roller number on the rotational accuracy of rolling bearings is crucial in the design of high precision bearings. The rotational accuracy of an assembled bearing is dependent upon roller number and roundness errors of the bearing components. We propose a model for calculating the rotational accuracy of a cylindrical roller bearing; we experimentally verified the effectiveness of the model in predicting the radial run-out of the inner ring proposed in the previous paper in this series. We sought to define the key contributing factors to the rotational accuracy by studying both the influence of the coupling effect of the roller number and the influence of the roundness errors in the inner raceway, outer raceway, and rollers on the motion error. The model and results will help engineers choose reasonable manufacturing tolerances for bearing components to achieve the required rotational accuracy.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Phase engineering of CrTe with colossal anomalous Hall effect

Two-dimensional materials that are intrinsically ferromagnetic are crucial for the development of compact spintronic devices. However, most non-layered 2D magnets with a strong ferromagnetic order are difficult to synthesize. Here we show that the flakes of trigonal and monoclinic Cr5Te8 can be grown via a chemical vapour deposition method. Using magneto-optical and magnetotransport measurements, we show that both phases exhibit robust ferromagnetism with strong perpendicular anisotropy at thicknesses of a few nanometres. A high Curie temperature of up to 200"‰K can be obtained by manipulating the phase structure and thickness. We also observe a colossal anomalous Hall effect in the more structurally distorted monoclinic Cr5Te8, with an anomalous Hall conductivity of 650"‰Î©âˆ’1"‰cmâˆ’1 and anomalous Hall angle of 5%.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Proc#Bayer
Nature.com

Fractional boundary element solution of three-temperature thermoelectric problems

The primary goal of this article is to propose a new fractional boundary element technique for solving nonlinear three-temperature (3Â T) thermoelectric problems. Analytical solution of the current problem is extremely difficult to obtain. To overcome this difficulty, a new numerical technique must be developed to solve such problem. As a result, we propose a novel fractional boundary element method (BEM) to solve the governing equations of our considered problem. Because of the advantages of the BEM solution, such as the ability to treat problems with complicated geometries that were difficult to solve using previous numerical methods, and the fact that the internal domain does not need to be discretized. As a result, the BEM can be used in a wide variety of thermoelectric applications. The numerical results show the effects of the magnetic field and the graded parameter on thermal stresses. The numerical results also validate the validity and accuracy of the proposed technique.
PHYSICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Multi-angle quantum approximate optimization algorithm

The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) generates an approximate solution to combinatorial optimization problems using a variational ansatz circuit defined by parameterized layers of quantum evolution. In theory, the approximation improves with increasing ansatz depth but gate noise and circuit complexity undermine performance in practice. Here, we investigate a multi-angle ansatz for QAOA that reduces circuit depth and improves the approximation ratio by increasing the number of classical parameters. Even though the number of parameters increases, our results indicate that good parameters can be found in polynomial time for a test dataset we consider. This new ansatz gives a 33% increase in the approximation ratio for an infinite family of MaxCut instances over QAOA. The optimal performance is lower bounded by the conventional ansatz, and we present empirical results for graphs on eight vertices that one layer of the multi-angle anstaz is comparable to three layers of the traditional ansatz on MaxCut problems. Similarly, multi-angle QAOA yields a higher approximation ratio than QAOA at the same depth on a collection of MaxCut instances on fifty and one-hundred vertex graphs. Many of the optimized parameters are found to be zero, so their associated gates can be removed from the circuit, further decreasing the circuit depth. These results indicate that multi-angle QAOA requires shallower circuits to solve problems than QAOA, making it more viable for near-term intermediate-scale quantum devices.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

A computational theory of the subjective experience of flow

Flow is a subjective state characterized by immersion and engagement in one's current activity. The benefits of flow for productivity and health are well-documented, but a rigorous description of the flow-generating process remains elusive. Here we develop and empirically test a theory of flow's computational substrates: the informational theory of flow. Our theory draws on the concept of mutual information, a fundamental quantity in information theory that quantifies the strength of association between two variables. We propose that the mutual information between desired end states and means of attaining them - \(I({M;E})\) - gives rise to flow. We support our theory across five experiments (four preregistered) by showing, across multiple activities, that increasing \(I({M;E})\) increases flow and has important downstream benefits, including enhanced attention and enjoyment. We rule out alternative constructs including alternative metrics of associative strength, psychological constructs previously shown to predict flow, and various forms of instrumental value.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Metamaterial sensor based on rectangular enclosed adjacent triple circle split ring resonator with good quality factor for microwave sensing application

In this article, a novel shaped metamaterial sensor is presented for the recognition of various oils, fluids, and chemicals using microwave frequency. The performance of the designed sensor structure has been studied both theoretically and experimentally, and it works well. A new sample holder for convenient operation is created and located just behind the designed structure. The results of this study performed better than those of prior liquids sensing studies. Various designs were explored using the Genetic Algorithm (GA), and it is embedded in the Computer Simulation Technology (CST) microwave studio, to optimize the optimal dimensions of the resonator. The suggested metamaterial sensor has a good-quality factor and sensitivity in both frequency shifting and amplitude changing. The resonance frequency shifted to 100Â MHz between olive and corn oils, 70Â MHz between sunflower and palm oils, 80Â MHz between clean and waste brake fluids, and 90Â MHz between benzene and carbon-tetrachloride chemicals. The quality factor of the sensor is 135, sensitivity is 0.56, and the figure of merit is 76 which expresses its efficient performance. Furthermore, the proposed sensor can sensitively distinguish different liquids by using the frequency shifting property. The study was carried out in three stages: dielectric constant (DK) measurement with the N1500A dielectric measurement kit, simulation of the structure, and experimental test study with the vector network analyzer. Since the recommended sensor has high sensitivity, good quality factor, and excellent performance, hence it can be used in chemical, oil, and microfluidic industries for detecting various liquid samples.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Autonomic control of energy balance and glucose homeostasis

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Neurons in the central nervous system (CNS) communicate with peripheral organs largely via the autonomic nervous system (ANS). Through such communications, the sympathetic and parasympathetic efferent divisions of the ANS may affect thermogenesis and blood glucose levels. In contrast, peripheral organs send feedback to the CNS via hormones and autonomic afferent nerves. These humoral and neural feedbacks, as well as neural commands from higher brain centers directly or indirectly shape the metabolic function of autonomic neurons. Notably, recent developments in mouse genetics have enabled more detailed studies of ANS neurons and circuits, which have helped elucidate autonomic control of metabolism. Here, we will summarize the functional organization of the ANS and discuss recent updates on the roles of neural and humoral factors in the regulation of energy balance and glucose homeostasis by the ANS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Droplet motion on sonically excited hydrophobic meshes

The sonic excitation of the liquid droplet on a hydrophobic mesh surface gives rise to a different oscillation behavior than that of the flat hydrophobic surface having the same contact angle. To assess the droplet oscillatory behavior over the hydrophobic mesh, the droplet motion is examined under the external sonic excitations for various mesh screen aperture ratios. An experiment is carried out and the droplet motion is recorded by a high-speed facility. The findings revealed that increasing sonic excitation frequencies enhance the droplet maximum displacement in vertical and horizontal planes; however, the vertical displacements remain larger than those of the horizontal displacements. The resonance frequency measured agrees well with the predictions and the excitation frequency at 105Â Hz results in a droplet oscillation mode (n) of 4. The maximum displacement of the droplet surface remains larger for the flat hydrophobic surface than that of the mesh surface with the same contact angle. In addition, the damping factor is considerably influenced by the sonic excitation frequencies; hence, increasing sonic frequency enhances the damping factor, which becomes more apparent for the large mesh screen aperture ratios. The small-amplitude surface tension waves create ripples on the droplet surface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlling unequal surface energy results caused by test liquids: the case of UV/O3 Treated PET

Ultraviolet/ozone (UV/O3) treatment has been reported to be an effective method to modify properties such as wettability, adhesion or adsorption of plastic surfaces. The change in the surface is measured by contact angle analysis, which employs liquids and their surface tensions (ST) to estimate the surface energy (SE). We found two different practices in the scientific community: (1) the majority of researchers adopted the ST value of liquids from the literature, while (2) other researchers conducted real-time measurements in the lab under ambient conditions prior to SE estimation. To the best of our knowledge, there is no study that compares the difference between the two practices. One study was found to show different SE methods generating unequal SE values for the same substrate. However, there was no definitive conclusion backed by general thermodynamics rules. In this study, we presented (1) a statistical significance test that showed the literature and experimental ST values are significantly different, and studied (2) the effect of different liquid pairs on the SE estimation for UV/O3 treated poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET) substrate. Modification techniques such as atmospheric pressure plasma or chemical modification were studied previously to examine PET's wettability and the SE. The UV/O3 treatment was studied to improve adhesion and to modify its chemical properties for adsorption. In contrast, we studied (3) the effect of UV/O3 on wettability at different timeframes and addressed (4) how to control unequal SE based on a method that was refined on a rigorous thermodynamic three-phase system. It must be noted that this method can be generalized to other types of solid surfaces to estimate thermodynamically self-consistent SE values. This work also provides (5) a web-based calculator that complements computational findings available to the readership in the data availability section.
CHEMISTRY
Variety

YouTube Ad Revenue Growth Slows Dramatically in Q1, Alphabet Misses Expectations

Click here to read the full article. YouTube advertising sales for the first three months of 2022 grew 14%, to reach $6.87 billion — missing Wall Street expectations by more than $600 million and representing a major cooling off from the torrid pace the video giant had seen during the COVID pandemic. By comparison, YouTube’s ad revenue was up 49% in the year-ago period and increased 46% for the full year 2021. Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, reported total revenue for Q1 of $68.01 billion, up 23%, and net income of $16.44 billion (or $24.62 per share), down...
MARKETS
CNET

Google Misses Earnings Expectations Amid Light Revenue

Google parent Alphabet posted first-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations as the search giant's revenue came in softer than anticipated. For the quarter ended March 31, Alphabet reported $68 billion in sales, slightly below the $68.1 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Earnings per share totaled $24.62, below the $25.94 forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

Developmental programming of hypothalamic melanocortin circuits

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. The melanocortin system plays a critical role in the central regulation of food intake and energy balance. This system consists of neurons producing pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), melanocortin receptors (MC4Rs), and the endogenous antagonist agouti-related peptide (AgRP). Pomc and Mc4r deficiency in rodents and humans causes early onset of obesity, whereas a loss of Agrp function is associated with leanness. Accumulating evidence shows that many chronic diseases, including obesity, might originate during early life. The melanocortin system develops during a relatively long period beginning during embryonic life with the birth of POMC and AgRP neurons and continuing postnatally with the assembly of their neuronal circuitry. The development of the melanocortin system requires the tight temporal regulation of molecular factors, such as transcription factors and axon guidance molecules, and cellular mechanisms, such as autophagy. It also involves a complex interplay of endocrine and nutritional factors. The disruption of one or more of these developmental factors can lead to abnormal maturation and function of the melanocortin system and has profound metabolic consequences later in life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anti-drude metal of bosons

In the absence of frustration, interacting bosons in their ground state in one or two dimensions exist either in the superfluid or insulating phases. Superfluidity corresponds to frictionless flow of the matter field, and in optical conductivity is revealed through a distinct Î´-functional peak at zero frequency with the amplitude known as the Drude weight. This characteristic low-frequency feature is instead absent in insulating phases, defined by zero static optical conductivity. Here we demonstrate that bosonic particles in disordered one dimensional chains can also exist in a conducting, non-superfluid, phase when their hopping is of the dipolar type, often viewed as short-ranged in one dimension. This phase is characterized by finite static optical conductivity, followed by a broad anti-Drude peak at finite frequencies. Off-diagonal correlations are also unconventional: they feature an integrable algebraic decay for arbitrarily large values of disorder. These results do not fit the description of any known quantum phase, and strongly suggest the existence of an unusual conducting state of bosonic matter in the ground state.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Accelerating symmetry-breaking charge separation in a perylenediimide trimer through a vibronically coherent dimer intermediate

Understanding the photophysics and photochemistry of molecular Ï€-stacked chromophores is important for utilizing them as functional photonic materials. However, these investigations have been mostly limited to covalent molecular dimers, which can only approximate the electronic and vibronic interactions present in the higher oligomers typical of functional organic materials. Here we show that a comparison of the excited-state dynamics of a covalent slip-stacked perylenediimide dimer (2) and trimer (3) provides fundamental insights into electronic state mixing and symmetry-breaking charge separation (SB-CS) beyond the dimer limit. We find that coherent vibronic coupling to high-frequency modes facilitates ultrafast state mixing between the Frenkel exciton (FE) and charge-transfer (CT) states. Subsequently, solvent fluctuations and interchromophore low-frequency vibrations promote CT character in the coherent FE/CT mixed state. The coherent FE/CT mixed state persists in 2, but, in 3, low-frequency vibronic coupling collapses the coherence, resulting in ultrafast SB-CS between the distal perylenediimide units.
PHYSICS
BBC

‘Vampire devices’ cost UK households £147 a year

UK households could save an average of £147 per year by switching off so-called vampire devices. Vampire devices are electronics that drain a surprising amount of power even when they are on standby. British Gas research indicates households in the UK are spending £2.2bn annually just for the privilege...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy