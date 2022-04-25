ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cost and potential of metal"“organic frameworks for hydrogen back-up power supply

By Peng Peng
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrogen offers a route to storing renewable electricity and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Metal"“organic framework (MOF) adsorbents are promising candidates for hydrogen storage, but a deep understanding of their potential for large-scale, stationary back-up power applications has been lacking. Here we utilize techno-economic analysis and process modelling, which leverage molecular simulation...

