Engineering two-dimensional magnets at birth

By Yimin Xiong
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-dimensional (2D) materials are a potential replacement for silicon in next-generation electronics, and could be used to create low-power and ultrafast devices. Certain 2D van der Waals crystals can, in particular, have intrinsic ferromagnetism1 and,...

Related
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists use ‘sapphire fibre’ to create sensor that could transform planes and help bring fusion power

A new sensor made of “sapphire fibre” could transform planes and help with technologies such as fusion power, scientists say.The sensor can withstand extreme temperatures, still working when subjected to conditions over 2000C, the researchers behind it say.That could allow it to be run through a jet engine, for instance, with the data being used to adapt how engines work and significantly reduce emissions.Because it can withstand radiation, too, the sapphire fibre could be used in space and fusion power, the scientists say.‘These sapphire optical fibres will have many different potential applications within the extreme environments of a fusion...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Introducing the MIT Oreometer – Mechanical Engineers Put an Oreo’s Cream Filling Through a Battery of Tests

Mechanical engineers put an Oreo’s cream filling through a battery of tests to understand what happens when two wafers are twisted apart. When you twist an Oreo cookie open to get to the creamy center, you’re mimicking a basic rheological test. (Rheology is the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise strained.) MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials testing in order to answer a vexing question: why does the cookie’s cream stick to only one wafer when twisted apart?
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

MIT Chemists Devise “Spring-Loaded” System To Pop Phosphorus Into Molecular Rings

The reaction, which is an alternative to procedures that require harsh chemical conditions, provides a new path to producing valuable phosphorus-containing molecules. MIT chemists have devised a new chemical reaction that allows them to synthesize a phosphorus-containing ring, using a catalyst to add phosphorus to simple organic compounds called alkenes.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New “Electromagnets” Could Facilitate Development of Fusion and Medical Technologies

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have designed a new type of magnet that could aid devices ranging from doughnut-shaped fusion facilities known as tokamaks to medical machines that create detailed pictures of the human body. Tokamaks depend on a central electromagnet...
FRANCE
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
Science Focus

How does nuclear fusion work?

It could provide us with a clean, efficient and unlimited source of energy. Nuclear fusion is the process by which stars, including the Sun, generate their energy. In a fusion reaction, atomic nuclei ‘fuse’ together to form heavier nuclei. For this to happen, the nuclei need to have enough energy to overcome the repulsive force they experience because they are both positively charged. They also need a good chance of colliding with each other in the first place.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers create exotic magnetic structures with laser light

Research at Lund University in Sweden has found a new way to create nano-sized magnetic particles using ultrafast laser light pulses. The discovery could pave the way for new and more energy-efficient technical components and become useful in the quantum computers of the future. Magnetic skyrmions are sometimes described as...
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Validating Models for Next-Generation Fusion Power Plants

According to recent simulations and analysis, the flagship fusion facility of the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) might serve as the model for an economically appealing next-generation fusion pilot plant. The pilot plant could be the next step in the United States toward collecting the fusion power that powers the sun and stars on Earth as a safe and clean source of power for producing energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Macroscale double networks: highly dissipative soft composites

Hydrogels contain large amounts of water, making them useful in biomaterial applications. However, their inherent softness prevents their direct use in load-bearing applications. By incorporating toughening mechanisms through the double network concept, the mechanical properties of hydrogels have been greatly improved. In this Focus Review, our goal is to consider recent attempts to achieve hydrogel composites with further improved strength and toughness that could lead to the development of prosthetic biomaterials. We outline the way in which the double network concept improves the mechanical properties of gels and the specific mechanical traits that are enabled. We next review the current literature on soft composites, noting that the reinforcement mechanisms often differ from the double network concept, and summarize the types of properties that these materials can achieve. We also highlight the difficulties of working with hydrogels versus simple elastomers. Finally, we look at a recent subset of materials that utilize a mechanism analogous to the double network concept to achieve toughening on the macroscale. Macroscale double networks provide a unique opportunity to improve the mechanical properties of all soft materials for a wide range of applications.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Perovskite oxides as a 2D dielectric

A van der Waals integration approach can be used to deposit single-crystal strontium titanate on two-dimensional molybdenum disulfide and tungsten diselenide, creating high-performance n- and p-doped field-effect transistors. Silicon has been the core material of semiconductor technology for over 60 years. But as field-effect transistors (FETs) enter the sub-5-nm technology...
CHEMISTRY
Digital Trends

James Webb’s mirrors are almost, but not quite, cooled

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is nearing completion of the seventh and final step in its alignment process. With its MIRI instrument now cooled to its operating temperature, the telescope is approaching its final, chilly overall temperature as it mirrors cool as well. “Now that the instruments are at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Engineers Develop a Flexible, Paper-Thin Loudspeaker

The flexible, thin-film device has the potential to make any surface into a low-power, high-quality audio source. MIT engineers have developed a paper-thin loudspeaker that can turn any surface into an active audio source. This thin-film loudspeaker produces sound with minimal distortion while using just a fraction of the energy...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Documenting research software in engineering science

The reuse of research software needs good documentation, however, the documentation in particular is often criticized. Especially in non-IT specific disciplines, the lack of documentation is attributed to the lack of training, the lack of time or missing rewards. This article addresses the hypothesis that scientists do document but do not know exactly what they need to document, why, and for whom. In order to evaluate the actual documentation practice of research software, we examined existing recommendations, and we evaluated their implementation in everyday practice using a concrete example from the engineering sciences and compared the findings with best practice examples. To get a broad overview of what documentation of research software entailed, we defined categories and used them to conduct the research. Our results show that the big picture of what documentation of research software means is missing. Recommendations do not consider the important role of researchers, who write research software, whose documentation takes mainly place in their research articles. Moreover, we show that research software always has a history that influences the documentation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

