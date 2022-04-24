ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match of the Day 2 - 2021/22: 24/04/2022

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Chapman introduces action from the Merseyside...

www.bbc.co.uk

NBC Sports

Wolves vs Brighton: How to watch live, team news, stream link

Wolves’ fading hopes of a top-seven finish almost require a Saturday win over Brighton at the Molineux in order to stay in play another week (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Bruno Lage’s men have lost three-of-four with the losses coming against Leeds, Newcastle, and Burnley. That’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Europa semifinals; Man United hosts Chelsea in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. After Eintracht Frankfurt fans took over the Camp Nou for their upset quarterfinal win over Barcelona, London is the next destination as their team plays West Ham in the first leg of the semifinals. Club president Peter Fischer has suggested that the thousands of fans heading to England could party outside Buckingham Palace. Both clubs are bidding to reach what would be their biggest match in decades — Frankfurt’s last final came when it won the old UEFA Cup in 1980, and West Ham’s last game of that stature was the 1976 Cup Winner’s Cup final. In the other semifinal, Rangers are bringing plenty of fans to Leipzig as they seek to stun German opposition for the second time this season after earlier eliminating Borussia Dortmund. Leipzig beat Atalanta to reach this stage and is aiming for its first-ever European final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool forced to dig deep but Everton left in hazardous position

Phil NcNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield. This was not the flowing, blistering Liverpool that effectively won the FA Cup semi-final in the first 45 minutes against Manchester City at Wembley and who dismantled a hapless Manchester United at Anfield. Everton's rearguard action and determination to disrupt Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SB Nation

Expect the return of Box-to-Box Joelinton against Liverpool

I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t surprised by Eddie Howe’s decision to rotate as many as four starters from the Crystal Palace game to the one away against Norwich last weekend. Howe 1, Antonio 0. If you caught my preview of the game, you know that I went with—until the day after proved it wrong—the logical assumption that Howe would basically keep playing the same hand and put the same lineup on the pitch for the nth time in a row. Welp.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Villarreal; Inter visits Bologna

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool starts as the big favorite against Villarreal in the first leg of the semifinals but won’t be underestimating the Spanish team, according to manager Jurgen Klopp. And for good reason. Villarreal has already eliminated European royalty in Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. Up next is a team on course for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies in the same season. Liverpool has won the League Cup, is in the FA Cup final and is a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Six-time European champion Liverpool, which is seeking to reach a third final in five years and has only lost one of its 26 games in all competitions in 2022, is without injured striker Roberto Firmino but he has lost his place in the attack anyway. Gerard Moreno could be a doubt for Villarreal after the Spain striker injured his right leg two weeks ago.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER

