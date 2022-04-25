ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Binding methane to a metal centre

By James. D. Watson
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ïƒ-alkane complexes of transition metals, which contain an essentially intact alkane molecule weakly bound to the metal, have been well established as crucial intermediates in the activation of the strong C"“H Ïƒ-bonds found in alkanes. Methane, the simplest alkane, binds even more weakly than larger alkanes. Here we report an...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science Focus

W boson: Is the new measurement for the subatomic particle's mass the first chink in the armour of the Standard Model?

Data from an old experiment hints at answers to some of the biggest questions in physics. A new measurement from an old experiment may have just given us a huge clue to some big unanswered questions in physics. The Collider Detector at Fermilab (CDF), a particle accelerator experiment which operated until 2011, recently caused a stir by re-measuring the mass of a particle known as the ‘W boson’.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Disruptions From the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor Can Now Be Countered 10 Times Faster

When ITER, the international fusion experiment, starts up in 2025, one of the major priorities will be to minimize or mitigate violent disruptions that could seriously damage the massive machine. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have developed and successfully simulated a prototype of a new device to lessen the impacts of a damaging disruption before one can proceed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane#Metal#Access
Phys.org

Research reveals a new mechanism to transfer chirality between molecules in the nanoscale field

If we compare the right to the left hand, we can see these are specular images—that is, like symmetrical shapes reflected in a mirror—and they cannot superimpose on each other. This property is chirality, a feature of the matter that plays with the symmetry of biological structures at different scales, from the DNA molecule to the tissues of the heart muscle.
CHEMISTRY
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Has Directly Photographed Evidence of a Planet Forming in an Unconventional Way

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has directly photographed evidence of a Jupiter-like protoplanet forming through what researchers describe as an “intense and violent process.” This discovery supports a long-debated theory for how planets like Jupiter form, called “disk instability.”. The new world under construction is embedded in...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
scitechdaily.com

Plasma-Powered Rocket Designed for Deep Space Exploration

Plasma-based rocket designed for deep space exploration lasts longer and generates high power. The increased interest in deep-space travel has necessitated the development of powerful, long-lasting rocket systems to propel spacecraft into the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have created a small modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system known as a Hall thruster that both enhances the lifespan of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Violent stellar explosion produces highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed from a nova

A small, dense star chowing down on its enormous dying neighbor caused a massive explosion that generated some of the highest-energy gamma-rays ever observed for a nova. The nova system, called RS Ophiuchi, produced the extremely high-energy gamma-rays during its latest thermonuclear explosion, observed by astronomers at the Max Planck Institute for Physics in Munich in August 2021.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Large Hadron Collider Reveals Secret of Antimatter Creation in Cosmic Collisions

Recently at the Quark Matter conference and before that at the Rencontres de Moriond conference, the Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaboration presented an analysis of particle collisions at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) that may help determine whether or not any antimatter seen by experiments in space originates from the dark matter that holds galaxies such as the Milky Way together.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

A planetary boundary for green water

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. Green water - terrestrial precipitation, evaporation and soil moisture - is fundamental to Earth system dynamics and is now extensively perturbed by human pressures at continental to planetary scales. However, green water lacks explicit consideration in the existing planetary boundaries framework that demarcates a global safe operating space for humanity. In this Perspective, we propose a green water planetary boundary and estimate its current status. The green water planetary boundary can be represented by the percentage of ice-free land area on which root-zone soil moisture deviates from Holocene variability for any month of the year. Provisional estimates of departures from Holocene-like conditions, alongside evidence of widespread deterioration in Earth system functioning, indicate that the green water planetary boundary is already transgressed. Moving forward, research needs to address and account for the role of root-zone soil moisture for Earth system resilience in view of ecohydrological, hydroclimatic and sociohydrological interactions.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Previously Unexplained Light and Heat Emissions May Be Caused by Whirling Masses of Plasma Near Black Holes

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have uncovered a process in the swirling masses of plasma surrounding black holes and neutron stars that can cause previously unexplained emissions of light and heat. The process, known as magnetic reconnection, also jettisons massive plumes...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Large Hadron Collider Restarts, Shooting Protons at Record Energy Levels

Europe’s Large Hadron Collider has started up its proton beams again at unprecedented energy levels after going through a three-year shutdown for maintenance and upgrades. It only took a couple of days of tweaking for the pilot streams of protons to reach a record energy level of 6.8 tera electronvolts, or TeV. That exceeds the previous record of 6.5 TeV, which was set by the LHC in 2015 at the start of the particle collider’s second run.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just confirmed the hottest rock on Earth at 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit

Back in 2011, a glass rock containing small zircon grains was discovered by University of Western Ontario researcher Michael Zanetti, but it was in 2017 when the rock was first reported in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters. The rock, discovered in Mistastin Lake crater in Canada, was found to reach 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit (2,370 degrees Celsius) resulting from an asteroid impact.
ASTRONOMY
Science News

Muons spill secrets about Earth’s hidden structures

Inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza lies a mysterious cavity, its void unseen by any living human, its surface untouched by modern hands. But luckily, scientists are no longer limited by human senses. To feel out the contours of the pyramid’s unexplored interior, scientists followed the paths of tiny...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Upcoming satellite mission may 'see' how early universe cooled

During the cooling of the early universe, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves. These space ripples could be detectable even today, a new study suggests. As the early universe cooled shortly after the Big Bang, bubbles formed in its hot plasma, triggering gravitational waves that could be...
ASTRONOMY
Science News

All of the bases in DNA and RNA have now been found in meteorites

More of the ingredients for life have been found in meteorites. Space rocks that fell to Earth within the last century contain the five bases that store information in DNA and RNA, scientists report April 26 in Nature Communications. These “nucleobases” — adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine and uracil — combine...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Reports Back on “Most Chemically Diverse Part” of Gale Crater on Mars

ChemCam played a key role in analyzing new data. The first study of the Glen Torridon region in Mars’ Gale crater reveals that groundwater altered the bedrock in the area during the planet’s early history, which has crucial implications for understanding past habitability and the likelihood of finding past life on Mars. The findings, which were published in a special issue of the Journal of Geophysical Research Planets, reveal some of the early discoveries from the Glen Torridon region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy