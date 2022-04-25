ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advancing osmotic power generation by covalent organic framework monolayer

By Jinlei Yang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsmotic power, also known as 'blue energy', is produced by mixing solutions of different salt concentrations, and represents a vast, sustainable and clean energy source. The efficiency of harvesting osmotic power is primarily determined by the transmembrane performance, which is in turn dependent on ion conductivity and selectivity towards positive or...

Nature.com

Construction of C"“N bonds from small-molecule precursors through heterogeneous electrocatalysis

Energy-intensive thermochemical processes within chemical manufacturing are a major contributor to global CO2 emissions. With the increasing push for sustainability, the scientific community is striving to develop renewable energy-powered electrochemical technologies in lieu of CO2-emitting fossil-fuel-driven methods. However, to fully electrify chemical manufacturing, it is imperative to expand the scope of electrosynthetic technologies, particularly through the innovation of reactions involving nitrogen-based reactants. This Review focuses on a rapidly emerging area, namely the formation of C"“N bonds through heterogeneous electrocatalysis. The C"“N bond motif is found in many fertilizers (such as urea) as well as commodity and fine chemicals (with functional groups such as amines and amides). The ability to generate C"“N bonds from reactants such as CO2, NO3"“ or N2 would provide sustainable alternatives to the thermochemical routes used at present. We start by examining thermochemical, enzymatic and molecular catalytic systems for C"“N bond formation, identifying how concepts from these can be translated to heterogeneous electrocatalysis. Next, we discuss successful heterogeneous electrocatalytic systems and highlight promising research directions. Finally, we discuss the remaining questions and knowledge gaps and thus set the trajectory for future advances in heterogeneous electrocatalytic formation of C"“N bonds.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Domino-like stacking order switching in twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene

Atomic reconstruction has been widely observed in two-dimensional van der Waals structures with small twist angles1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This unusual behaviour leads to many novel phenomena, including strong electronic correlation, spontaneous ferromagnetism and topologically protected states1,5,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Nevertheless, atomic reconstruction typically occurs spontaneously, exhibiting only one single stable state. Using conductive atomic force microscopy, here we show that, for small-angle twisted monolayer"“multilayer graphene, there exist two metastable reconstruction states with distinct stacking orders and strain soliton structures. More importantly, we demonstrate that these two reconstruction states can be reversibly switched, and the switching can propagate spontaneously in an unusual domino-like fashion. Assisted by lattice-resolved conductive atomic force microscopy imaging and atomistic simulations, the detailed structure of the strain soliton networks has been identified and the associated propagation mechanism is attributed to the strong mechanical coupling among solitons. The fine structure of the bistable states is critical for understanding the unique properties of van der Waals structures with tiny twists, and the switching mechanism offers a viable means for manipulating their stacking states.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reversely trapping atoms from a perovskite surface for high-performance and durable fuel cell cathodes

Atom trapping of scarce precious metals onto a suitable support at high temperatures has emerged as an effective approach to build thermally stable single-atom catalysts. Here, following a similar mechanism based on atom trapping through support effects, we demonstrate a reverse atom-trapping strategy to controllably extract strontium atoms from a rigid lanthanum strontium cobalt ferrite ((La0.6Sr0.4)0.95Co0.2Fe0.8O3âˆ’Î´, LSCF) surface with ease. The lattice oxygen redox activity of LSCF is accordingly fine-tuned, leading to enhanced cathode performance in a solid-oxide fuel cell. An over 30âˆ’70% increases in maximum power density of the single cells at intermediate temperatures is achieved by LSCF with surface strontium vacancies compared to the pristine surface. In addition, the strontium-deficient surface excludes strontium segregation and formation of electrochemically inert SrO islands, thus improving the longevity of the cathode. This development can be broadly applicable for modifying structurally stable oxide surfaces, and opens more possibilities of scalable single-atom extraction strategies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Plasma-Powered Rocket Designed for Deep Space Exploration

Plasma-based rocket designed for deep space exploration lasts longer and generates high power. The increased interest in deep-space travel has necessitated the development of powerful, long-lasting rocket systems to propel spacecraft into the cosmos. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have created a small modified version of a plasma-based propulsion system known as a Hall thruster that both enhances the lifespan of the rocket and produces high power.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

A bio-inspired and self-powered triboelectric tactile sensor for underwater vehicle perception

Marine mammals relying on tactile perception for hunting are able to achieve a remarkably high prey capture rate without visual or acoustic perception. Here, a self-powered triboelectric palm-like tactile sensor (TPTS) is designed to build a tactile perceptual system for underwater vehicles. It is enabled by a three-dimensional structure that mimics the leathery, granular texture in the palms of sea otters, whose inner neural architecture provides additional clues indicating the importance of tactile information. With the assistance of palm structure and triboelectric nanogenerator technology, the proposed TPTS has the ability to detect and distinguish normal and shear external load in real-time and approximate the external stimulation area, especially not affected by the touch frequency, that is, it can maintain stable performance under high-frequency contact. The results show that the TPTS is a promising tool for integration into grippers mounted on underwater vehicles to complete numerous underwater tasks.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Scientists turn a hydrogen molecule into a quantum sensor

Physicists at the University of California, Irvine have demonstrated the use of a hydrogen molecule as a quantum sensor in a terahertz laser-equipped scanning tunneling microscope, a technique that can measure the chemical properties of materials at unprecedented time and spatial resolutions. This new technique can also be applied to...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fabrication of devices featuring covalently linked MoS"“graphene heterostructures

The most widespread method for the synthesis of 2D"“2D heterostructures is the direct growth of one material on top of the other. Alternatively, flakes of different materials can be manually stacked on top of each other. Both methods typically involve stacking 2D layers through van der Waals forces-such that these materials are often referred to as van der Waals heterostructures-and are stacked one crystal or one device at a time. Here we describe the covalent grafting of 2H-MoS2 flakes onto graphene monolayers embedded in field-effect transistors. A bifunctional molecule featuring a maleimide and a diazonium functional group was used, known to connect to sulfide- and carbon-based materials, respectively. MoS2 flakes were exfoliated, functionalized by reaction with the maleimide moieties and then anchored to graphene by the diazonium groups. This approach enabled the simultaneous functionalization of several devices. The electronic properties of the resulting heterostructure are shown to be dominated by the MoS2"“graphene interface.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Fluid flow stimulates chemosynthesis in a 'Greek salad' of hydrothermal microbes

Most visitors to Paliochori Beach on the Greek island Milos may not be aware of the bay's shallow-water hydrothermal community, a veritable Greek salad of microbes, that is within snorkeling distance from the shoreline. The hydrothermalism in the coastal sediments of Paliochori Bay strongly affects biogeochemical processes there and supports...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Chemists Devise “Spring-Loaded” System To Pop Phosphorus Into Molecular Rings

The reaction, which is an alternative to procedures that require harsh chemical conditions, provides a new path to producing valuable phosphorus-containing molecules. MIT chemists have devised a new chemical reaction that allows them to synthesize a phosphorus-containing ring, using a catalyst to add phosphorus to simple organic compounds called alkenes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Broadband convolutional processing using band-alignment-tunable heterostructures

Broadband convolutional processing is critical to high-precision image recognition and is of use in remote sensing and environmental monitoring. Implementing in-sensor broadband convolutional processing using conventional complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor technology is, however, challenging because broadband sensing and convolutional processing require the use of the same physical processes. Here we show that a palladium diselenide/molybdenum ditelluride van der Waals heterostructure can provide simultaneous broadband image sensing and convolutional processing. The band alignment between type-II and type-III heterojunctions of the photovoltaic heterostructure is gate tunable, and the devices exhibit linear light-intensity dependence for both positive and negative photoconductivity, as well as linear gate dependence for the broadband photoresponse. Our in-sensor broadband convolutional processing improves recognition accuracy for multi-band images compared with conventional single-band-based convolutional neural networks.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Weird World of High-Pressure Chemistry Made Simple by Revision of a Key Chemical Concept

New electronegativity scale makes weird world of high-pressure chemistry simple. A Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues have revised a key chemical concept, electronegativity, and determined this characteristic for all elements under varying pressures. The revamped notion of electronegativity provides a unified theoretical framework for understanding the numerous anomalies of high-pressure chemistry. The study was published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
nextbigfuture.com

First Light Fusion Generates Neutrons

First Light used a large two-stage hyper-velocity gas gun to launch a projectile at a target, containing the fusion fuel and achieved fusion. The projectile reached a speed of 6.5 km per second before impact. First Light’s highly sophisticated target focuses this impact, with the fuel accelerated to over 70 km per second (151,000 mph) as it implodes, an increase in velocity achieved through their proprietary advanced target design, making it the fastest moving object on earth at that point.
INDUSTRY

