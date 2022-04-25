ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heteropoly acid negolytes for high-power-density aqueous redox flow batteries at low temperatures

By Fei Ai
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperating aqueous redox flow batteries (ARFBs) at low temperatures is prohibited by limited solubility of redox-active materials, freezing electrolytes and sluggish reaction kinetics. Here we report a multi-electron heteropoly acid (H6P2W18O62, HPOM) negolyte that enables high-performance ARFBs at low temperatures. The proton (H+) in HPOM warrants a much higher solubility of...

