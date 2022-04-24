ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large water main break reported in northwest Denver, cars nearly submerged

By Denver Gazette/ 9News
 3 days ago
UPDATE 8:15 a.m. Forty seven homes are still without water due to the water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood Sunday morning, officials said.

Repairs to the line should take approximately 36 hours.

Denver Water sent crews to a large water main break in the Berkeley neighborhood near 45th Avenue and Perry Street Sunday morning.

Cars were seen nearly submerged in the water as people trudged through the flooded area.

Travis Thompson, a spokesperson with Denver Water, told 9NEWS that a 24-inch water pipe broke, which caused the flooding in the neighborhood. Crews began work in the neighborhood at 8 a.m. to attempt to shut the water off.

As of 11:20 a.m., water had been shut off and isolated from the main near 45th Avenue and Perry Street, Denver Water said.

Thompson said once the water was shut off, crews could start repairing the pipe. Thompson said that restoration crews would be working with homeowners to assess any water damage.

The Denver Police Department said West 45th Avenue through West 46th Avenue and North Perry Street through Raleigh Street would be closed as crews worked to repair the pipe.

As of Sunday afternoon, approximately two blocks were without water as crews worked in the area. There were no water advisories due to the Berkeley neighborhood water main break, Denver Water tweeted.

