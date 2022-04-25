MWRD Drinking Water Week celebrates tap water being 'There When You Need It' May 1-7

Murfreesboro Water Resources Department and partners throughout North America kick off Drinking Water Week celebrations by showcasing the different ways tap water is “There When You Need It.” Drinking Water Week is May 1-7.

Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to ensure the delivery of quality tap water.

“The Murfreesboro Water Resources Department’s drinking water is used by over 100,000 people each day. It is a fact that no one can live without drinking water. Safe drinking water sustains life and helps communities grow and provides needed fire protection for communities”, said Alan Cranford, Murfreesboro Stones River Water Treatment Plant Manager. “It is for this reason that the water treatment plant is operated 24-hours each day, 365 days each year. The water treatment plant is committed to serving the needs of its customer and visitors by providing high-quality drinking water services while safeguarding public health and the environment; providing for future economic growth via progressive planning; implementing water conservation measures; and providing for continuous process improvements and cost efficiencies.”

To commemorate the week, Murfreesboro Water Resources Department will be sharing information on your drinking water via Facebook, posting challenges that you and your family can get involved in, and will end the week with a popcorn party/water bottle giveaway on Friday, May 7, 2022 from 11am-2pm in the lobby of the MWRD admin building located at 300 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Come celebrate with us! Tap water-- “There When You Need It”.

For further details please visit: https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2262/Drinking-Water-Week and https://www.awwa.org.