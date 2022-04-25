ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MWRD Drinking Water Week celebrates tap water being 'There When You Need It' May 1-7

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JQSz_0fJU6oiE00

Murfreesboro Water Resources Department and partners throughout North America kick off Drinking Water Week celebrations by showcasing the different ways tap water is “There When You Need It.” Drinking Water Week is May 1-7.

Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the critical work that water professionals accomplish around the clock to ensure the delivery of quality tap water.

“The Murfreesboro Water Resources Department’s drinking water is used by over 100,000 people each day. It is a fact that no one can live without drinking water. Safe drinking water sustains life and helps communities grow and provides needed fire protection for communities”, said Alan Cranford, Murfreesboro Stones River Water Treatment Plant Manager. “It is for this reason that the water treatment plant is operated 24-hours each day, 365 days each year. The water treatment plant is committed to serving the needs of its customer and visitors by providing high-quality drinking water services while safeguarding public health and the environment; providing for future economic growth via progressive planning; implementing water conservation measures; and providing for continuous process improvements and cost efficiencies.”

To commemorate the week, Murfreesboro Water Resources Department will be sharing information on your drinking water via Facebook, posting challenges that you and your family can get involved in, and will end the week with a popcorn party/water bottle giveaway on Friday, May 7, 2022 from 11am-2pm in the lobby of the MWRD admin building located at 300 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Come celebrate with us! Tap water-- “There When You Need It”.

For further details please visit: https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/2262/Drinking-Water-Week and https://www.awwa.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
ENVIRONMENT
makeuseof.com

Airthings View Pollution Review: Track Your Air Quality in Style

The Airthings View Pollution is a great addition to your home if you want to keep track of indoor air quality. It tracks fine particles (PM 2.5), which can originate from natural and industrial sources, such as fires, traffic, or construction sites. This Airthings air quality monitor can also track humidity and temperature or display local weather data. You can review the data using the Airthings app, which helps you spot trends and correlations. The app will alert you when any of the sensors report measurements outside safe thresholds.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
US News and World Report

Tennessee Collecting Houshold Hazardous Waste on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Department of Environment and Conservation will collect household hazardous waste in Dyer, Franklin and Williamson counties on Saturday. Household hazardous waste is considered flammable, toxic, reactive or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical hazardous items include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Drinking Water#Tap Water#Water Services#Water Conservation#Mwrd
attractionmag.com

Climate Change and the Food on Your Plate

Climate change is complex and overwhelming in so many ways. I would be remiss if I didn’t touch on its impact on our food supply. After all, that’s what I write about – food and anything related to food. Climate change is and will play a permeating role in our food quality and availability.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

125
Followers
334
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Murfreesboro is a city and county seat of Rutherford County, Murfreesboro is located in the Nashville metropolitan area of Middle Tennessee, 34 miles (55 km) southeast of downtown Nashville.

Comments / 0

Community Policy