Towers used to be at the top of a lot of Maine mountains. When I was a kid, my grandfather took me up Chick Hill in Clifton for the first time. We treated it like it was pretty much a Mt. Everest expedition, as far as out level of preparedness. I had a canteen, a knife, a first-aid kit, a whistle, and a survival blanket.... for an afternoon "hike" up the hill. I even have a photo...

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO