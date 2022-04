The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County is looking for tennis players who want to help those in financial need. The 20th Annual Gettysburg Benefit Tennis Tournament, scheduled for May 21, will benefit the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County Financial Assistance Program. This fund aids residents from all parts of Adams County, allowing recipients to improve their physical and mental health with access to regular exercise and recreation.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO