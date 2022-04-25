ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Beebe Healthcare honors retirees from multiple boards

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeebe Healthcare recently thanked 22 retired board members from Beebe, its medical group, and its foundation. Normally an annual event, the ceremony had not occurred since February 2020. This year’s event was held April 11 at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Thanks go to all of...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

National award honors Beebe nurse as hero of infection prevention

Beebe Healthcare announced that Elizabeth Richardson, MSN, MPH, RN, CIC, has been selected as one of six nationwide recipients of the Heroes of Infection Prevention Award for 2022. The award recognizes Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology members who have successfully applied one of APIC’s guidelines aimed to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth welcomes palliative care physician Matthew Debo

As greater numbers of individuals struggle with managing cancer, heart failure, pulmonary disease and countless other conditions, Bayhealth has expanded its services in palliative care, a specialized area of medicine focused on helping patients live better with their long-term illnesses. Palliative care physician Matthew Debo, DO, MS, is the newest...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Auto accident victim grateful for care at Beebe

On New Year’s Day, I was involved in a serious automobile accident. The driver’s door of my vehicle was so mangled that I had to wait for the emergency medical team to arrive and extract me. I had an open leg fracture and a severe head laceration. My friend Chris, who was with me in the car, received facial injuries and a concussion.
LEWES, DE
Lewes, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Business
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance benefit seeks donors, sponsors

Pours 4 Parker B, a wine-tasting fundraiser and raffle benefiting the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Alliance, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 21, at Bin 66, 20729 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. “Our son Parker was diagnosed with tuberous sclerosis complex in utero, and ever since his diagnosis...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Local health center celebrates 30 years of service for elderly population

SEAFORD, Del. – Mayor David Genshaw and the Lofland Park Center staff celebrated the center’s 30th anniversary Tuesday afternoon. On April 25th, 1992, the center got its license to open its doors to serve its first patient. They’ve since been caring for the local elderly population, providing long-term care, short-term rehab, hospice services, and more. The center’s Regional Executive Director tells 47 ABC that they are now trying to expand the facility and the services they provide.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/26/22

Rehoboth Beach announced April 25 that it is replacing its CodeRED system with its new Rehoboth Beach Beacon alert system. The new system lets subscribers know by text or email when something in the community is not working as expected or there is an emergency. Lynne Coan, city spokesperson, said...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Inaugural Heacook Fest to honor fallen Delmar officer

SALISBURY, Md. – This week marks the one year anniversary of the day the tragically took the life of a Delmar police officer Corporal Keith Heacook. In the year since, the community has come together to remember Cpl. Heacook, support his family, and even start a scholarship in his name. To keep his memory alive, organizers are hosting the first annual Heacook Fest this week. It’ll be held on Thursday at the Amphitheater on Heron Ponds, with live music, food and drinks, and much more.
DELMAR, MD
Cape Gazette

Ric Moore is the right choice for Lewes

I am supporting Ric Moore for Lewes mayor for three reasons. 1. He has supported the causes that I have championed, and he has put the community first. 2. It is time for the current mayor to step down and allow the changing face of Lewes to make a different choice. While he has supporters and detractors, which is always going to be the case no matter the incumbent, it is simply the time he has served that I find problematic.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Elementary students Make A Splash for the environment

More than 370 students from five elementary schools participated in the annual Make a Splash festival April 13. The event educates students on the diversity of estuary life and the importance of Delaware’s water resources. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control co-sponsors the event, which is held annually at the St. Jones Reserve, a component of the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve, and the Department of State Division of Historical & Cultural Affairs’ John Dickinson Plantation near Dover.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cape Gazette

Ted Becker has tireless work ethic

When I think of what traits define exceptional leadership, I think of someone with a tireless work ethic; someone with a deep understanding of our issues; someone who is kind and compassionate; someone who never says, "I don't have time to listen to you"; and someone who sees the long view for the health, safety and welfare of Lewes citizens. In other words, Mayor Ted Becker.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

MILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for the...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes’ Fountain of Youth

If you’re searching for the Fountain of Youth, look no further than Lewes. It isn’t exactly a secret, as it sits in a small, square, white gazebo marked “Fountain of Youth” along Pilottown Road. The tiny gazebo that marks the fountain was built by the Lewes Chamber of Commerce in 1937. It sits on the canal side of Pilottown Road across the street from the historic Maull House property at 536 Pilottown Road, and is owned by the Colonel David Hall Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This photograph of four unidentified men was made in 1937. The sign reads “Ye Olde Fountain of Youth. Tis said this spring contains the magic elixir of youth and longevity and that whoever drinks therefrom is impelled to return again. First used by Dutch settlers in 1631. Restored in 1937.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Warrior Beach Week to honor veterans and families Sept. 2-11

Operation SEAs the Day is planning its Warrior Beach Week for Friday to Sunday, Sept. 2 to 11. Warrior Beach Week provides post-9/11 wounded military veterans and their families a week of rest and relaxation in the Bethany Beach area to enjoy the sun, sand and recognition. Since 2013, with...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Overdevelopment needs to stop now

The following letter was sent to Sussex County Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I am writing to you to add my voice to the ever-increasing outcry of Sussex County residents to slow the overdevelopment that has been occurring at such an alarming rate in the past few years. I hope council will be moved to take the necessary actions to respond to the pleas of so many constituents from every district of the county.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Applications being accepted for Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship

Any Cape Henlopen High School senior who wants to enter a college or school of nursing education program and need financial assistance still has time to apply for the Darby Mowll, RN Nursing Scholarship. This program provides an award each year to two qualified applicants who meet the eligibility criteria.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Mental Health Alternatives for Teens to meet at Urban Float May 17

The Mental Health Alternatives for Teens nonprofit organization held its first monthly event at Right Balance Pilates in Lewes April 4. Pilates instructor and yoga teacher Laura Michnya led the seven teen attendees in guided breath work. Right Balance Pilates owner Carin Langer instructed them in use of the reformer and Pilates exercises, linking breath and movement.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Planning for Joy: Postpartum Education session set May 1

Local childbirth educator Katie Hope, LCCE, owner of Delaware Doula, will host a community event providing education about the postpartum period of pregnancy and information on how to help reduce the risks and severity of postpartum depression and anxiety. The complimentary class, Planning for Joy: Postpartum Education, is set for...
LEWES, DE

