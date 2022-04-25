BBVA’s Turkish M&A bump pleases all parties

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA.MC) Chairman Carlos Torres Vila is paying up to get what he wants in Turkey. But a higher offer for Garanti BBVA (GARAN.IS) still makes financial sense. The 32 billion euro Spanish bank on Monday raised its bid for the half of the Turkish lender it doesn’t already own by 23% to 15 lira per share. The country’s bank stocks have soared since BBVA made the original offer in November; local rivals Yapi Kredi (YKBNK.IS) and Isbank (ISCTR.IS) are up almost 60%. That made the premium of roughly 15% over Garanti’s undisturbed price seem stingy.

Investors think the bump is sufficient: Garanti shares were trading a tad below the increased offer price on Monday morning. And the lira’s 40% slide since mid-November means the new price is still 11% cheaper in euro terms. BBVA is paying 0.65 times Garanti BBVA’s estimated tangible book value for 2022, up from 0.53 times previously. But the real prize is ending an inefficient status quo read more . Paying more should please everyone. (By Liam Proud)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

