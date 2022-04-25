ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Things to do for a day trip to New York City

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer quickly approaching, everyone is jumping at the chance to make plans as the warmer and stress free days are approaching. Many will be spending their days at the beach or on other cool vacations, but for some, you may just be stuck and home. What if I told you...

Virtually untouched Gilded Age Manhattan mansion goes on sale for $33 million

A Beaux-Arts mansion in New York City, which was built between 1901 and 1903 for the banking heir, sportsman and automobilist, James Franklin Doughty Lanier II, and his socialite wife, Harriet Lanier, has recently gone on sale for $33 million (approx £25 million). Situated in the Murray Hill neighbourhood of Manhattan, the lavish property includes 12 bedrooms, a reception hall, three powder rooms, a private courtyard, and a library.
Janet Jackson Wants $8.995 Million for the New York Condo She’s Owned for 25 Years

Nearly 25 years after she bought it, Janet Jackson is listing her apartment on New York’s Central Park for $8.995 million. Ms. Jackson, who rose to stardom in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits such as “Miss You Much” and “Together Again,” and who is the sister of the late performer Michael Jackson, purchased the apartment for $2.8 million in 1998, records show.
‘There is no poop fairy’: NYC cracks down on pet owners

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— The city is ratcheting up enforcement in a few Manhattan neighborhoods where dog owners don’t clean up after their canines. After receiving several complaints from his constituents, New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher teamed up with the Department of Sanitation to address dogwalkers who leave their pet’s poop behind. The agency […]
New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
Is Your Favorite Stewart’s Shop the Best in the Hudson Valley, NY?

Some of you may remember my awkward incident in a Stewart's Shop a while back where it may have been best if I didn't show up there again for a while. After a couple of friends and I finished lunch one day, we decided to hit it up Stewart's on the way back to their place. The idea was to pick up drinks and snacks for the night. I grabbed some iced tea, coffee cakes, and bags of cashews and almonds. My friends were in line first and purchased their stuff. Once, they were done, I go up. As I'm paying, my one friend goes, "Hey Conor, can I grab your nuts?" I was so focused on paying that without even thinking, I respond, "yeah man, I'd like that." I look up and see a mortified face on the poor teenage cashier.
Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
This $10.6 Million Long Island Estate Built in the Gilded Age Has Its Own Private Waterfront

Click here to read the full article. If The Gilded Age and Bridgerton have you fantasizing about afternoon promenades and society parties, perhaps this historic estate is for you. Located in Nissequogue, New York, on Long Island’s North Shore, Somerset estate at 2 Wallis Lane was built in 1935 and exudes the elegance of a bygone era. “When we first toured this property, I got lost in my own imagination, picturing the cocktail parties and pool parties here in the 1930s and every decade since,” says co-listing agent Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman. “2 Wallis Lane was originally inspired by the...
A New Train Route Will Take You From NYC To The Berkshires On Summer Weekends

Amtrak announced a new pilot seasonal rail service called the Berkshire Flyer set to welcome passengers starting this summer. The Berkshire Flyer is made possible thanks to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Rail service will depart NYC’s Penn Station as soon as July 8th to head towards Pittsfield, MA. Service will proceed throughout this year’s following summer weekends and is expected to return once again come 2023.
Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
