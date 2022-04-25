ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

KIMT
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army's Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. "The Salvation Army's doors will open at...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 2

KROC News

New Collaboration to Help Homeless in Rochester, Minnesota

Silver Lake Fire Station Closed to Those Experiencing Homelessness in Rochester, Minnesota. Over the weekend, the Silver Lake Fire Station was open for the last time to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Rochester, Minnesota community. The Landing MN, the nonprofit organization that has been serving this population at this location, was moving out due to the lease ending with the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Echo Church moving service to Mayo High School

(ABC 6 News) - Echo Church in Rochester has occupied space in the Castle for over a year and a half, but now the church is making a move to somewhere else in Rochester. Starting May 1st, Echo Church will hold services at Mayo High School by renting out the auditorium, the lobby and the cafeteria on Sundays.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Have You Ever Seen this Creature Roaming Rochester Streets?

I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walmart Sign In Hudson, Wisconsin Has … An Obvious Misspelling

HUDSON, WIS. (WCCO) — A Walmart sign just across the border in Hudson, Wisconsin is turning some heads. Outside the retail store on 2222 Crest View Drive, a large sign shows "Walmarrt." According to Walmart, its corporate office took a call from the store Wednesday about the sign and it appears part of the sign blew off. In video taken at the store, the font does appear to be larger on the last two letters. Walmart says repairs are expected soon. (credit: CBS) A Reddit post from February pointed out the typo, so it's been in this state for a while and has inspired some funny takes in the meantime. "That's where the Pirates shop," said one user. "Oh, that's a turnt up WalMarrt," said another.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Why Are There So Many Boxelder Bugs This Season?

Originally published on April 19 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There's a particular insect bugging people early this spring, even though it's more known to make an appearance in the late summer. Several homeowners emailed us wondering: Why are there so many boxelder bugs this season? Will they be as prevalent as last year? Artwork catches the eye in the window at the Everett & Charlie gallery near Lake Harriet. Yet, it's these pesky pests trying to steal the spotlight, or sunlight rather. Boxelders were crawling across the gallery's front window Tuesday afternoon. "They like to gather on the southside of my home and sun themselves,"...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Rochester's Cameo Restaurant closing at the end of the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular Rochester restaurant is closing its doors. The Cameo, which has been inside the former armory since 2018, announced on social medial that it will close. The last day of operation will be Saturday, April 30. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us these...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Shocked By News of Popular Restaurant Closing

I am absolutely shocked at the latest news from a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. A place that has been serving customers amazing food for 4 years is closing on Saturday, April 30th. Cameo Restaurant is Closing in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Extremely sad news was shared on Wednesday, April...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Nurse Saves Baby From Choking While At Rochester Restaurant

Originally published on April 22, 2022 ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Brad Burt has been a nurse for nearly a decade, now at the Mayo Clinic working with kids. But it was while he was out to lunch recently when he really had to put basic first aid training to the test. He was about to leave when someone was calling out for a nurse or doctor. An infant was choking. His instincts kicked in, he performed the Heimlich maneuver, and he saved her life. "I've never had to use these skills before," Burt said. "I've always done the training for it, but it's never...
ROCHESTER, MN
Little Apple Post

Army volunteers perform thousands hours of service

More than 472 volunteers dedicated 64,672 hours of service to Fort Riley and the surrounding community in 2021. According to a social media release by the Post, more than 45 of those volunteers were recognized in multiple categories at the Fort Riley Annual Volunteer of the Year Ceremony. Recognized as...
KIMT

2nd Annual Golden Lungs 5K run for cystic fibrosis

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The CVCT Respiratory Therapy Program is hosting its 2nd Annual Golden Lungs 5K run for cystic fibrosis. This run or walk will be from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. in Rochester. The route will start at the Mayo Civic Center and take you to the Double Tree hotel. After you...
ROCHESTER, MN

