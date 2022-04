A leading exam board has updated its GCSE and A-level drama set texts to improve pupils’ access to diverse writers.AQA has introduced four new GCSE drama texts by writers from ethnic minority backgrounds.From September, students studying GCSE Drama will be able to study more black and minority ethnic (BME) playwrights, including The Great Wave by Francis Turnly and The Empress by Tanika Gupta.A-level drama students will be able to study The Convert by Danai Gurira and Three Sisters by Inua Ellams.The Great Wave tells the true story of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime in the 1970s and...

EDUCATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO