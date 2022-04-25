ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ponce de Leon Krispy Kreme to Make a Comeback after 2 Devastating Fires

metroatlantaceo.com
 2 days ago

Atlanta's iconic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon will soon have doughnuts hot and...

metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Chick-fil-A rolls out new sweet drink option to celebrate spring season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Springtime is here, and Chick-fil-A is celebrating with the introduction of their new Cloudberry Sunjoy seasonal drink. Starting April 25, participating locations nationwide will be serving up this new beverage, a play on the restaurant chain’s classic Sunjoy drink. This new, spring-inspired flavor blends rare cloudberry with cherry blossom, lemonade, and sweet tea together to deliver a sweet and tart flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is the ideal fast-food choice for the consumer that loves the classics. While Taco Bell (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report leans on finding new ways to reuse the same dozen ingredients and KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report is determined to create the world's fattest chicken sandwich, McDonald's strategy has always been about finding new ways to make its most-loved products better.
RESTAURANTS
KXRM

Colorado Springs Krispy Kreme opens today

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local Krispy Kreme lovers get ready because Colorado Springs’ Krispy Kreme has released its opening date. Colorado Springs residents will celebrate the area’s newest destination for the beloved doughnuts on Tuesday, March 29, when Krispy Kreme hosts the grand opening of its shop at 5790 S Carefree Circle. The new shop is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krispy Kreme#Food Drink
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's New Sunjoy Flavor Welcomes Spring With Open Arms

After inhaling a meaty chicken sandwich smothered in Chick-fil-A sauce and a carton of salty waffle fries, you need something to wash it all down with. Sure, you could opt for a standard fountain soda, but Chick-fil-A's drink menu is also stacked with unique beverage options. Arguably the most famous of the bunch is its fresh-squeezed lemonade, which is made with just three ingredients: fresh lemons, water, and sugar. According to the Chick-fil-A website, the chain produces some 6.5 million gallons of its lemonade every year, which is made fresh daily in store by Chick-fil-A employees. Then there's the fresh-brewed iced tea, which you can get either sweetened or unsweetened depending on your preference. Like the lemonade, this is also made fresh every day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A introduces new cloudberry drink nationwide

Chick-fil-A has a new drink on its menu. Last week, the popular fast food chain announced that it would be adding the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink at restaurants nationwide starting Monday. The seasonal drink was tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall before its nationwide release, according to the Chick-fil-A announcement. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
TheStreet

Krispy Kreme Partners With Iconic Cereal Brand

A fairly recent addition to the world of casual dining, partnerships between fast-food companies and snack food makers often turn out to be a genius marketing move, as they catch the attention of fans of each simultaneously. The phenomenon really began when, in 2012, Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum!...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

No Spoon Required: Krispy Kreme Partners With Cinnamon Toast Crunch on New Milk-Glazed Collection

Do you gulp down every drop of milk after you finish a bowl of cereal? Then this news is for you. Krispy Kreme is partnering with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to infuse its iconic glaze with cereal milk flavor. Beginning April 25 at participating shops across the U.S., customers can experience three delicious new doughnuts made with Krispy Kreme's all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze:
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy