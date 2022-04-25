ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

LCPD Provides Additional Information on April 16 Incident

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 2 days ago
The Las Cruces Police Department is providing additional information – including a portion of the call for service made to Central Dispatch along with video and still-photographs from the officer’s body-worn camera – from the April 16 officer-involved incident that resulted in the death of 75-year-old Amelia Baca.

The information can be seen in a video at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1tdw5GzcrQ

The preliminary information and media provided today has been deemed appropriate to release by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force which continues to investigate the incident.

The task force includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. Findings from the task force are forwarded to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for final review.

The Las Cruces police officer who discharged his duty-issued firearm has been placed on administrative leave which is standard for such incidents.

No other information will be released at this point in the investigation.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

