It might not be long until you get to experience a drag brunch in your area. According to The Guardian, this electrifying dining experience most likely traces its roots back to 1950s America, when urbane eateries started trying to win over middle-class diners by enticing them with glitz, glam, and entertainment. The phenomenon survived gay bar raids and the persecution of the LGBTQ+ community over the years and currently entails drag kings and queens lip-syncing to songs, performing risque dance moves, and raucously interacting with diners, all while they enjoy brunch.

