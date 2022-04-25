Jamie Foxx Was at Smoothie King Center for Pelicans vs Suns Game 4

NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that Brandon Ingram had two of his fingers taped after Tuesday’s game. Ingram suffered the injury during the final few minutes of the New Orleans Pelicans’ 112-97 Game 5 loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, it appears as though the injury is not severe. Ingram said after the game, “They got jammed. They’re pretty sore right now. But nothing that treatment can’t fix and get better by next game.”

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO