Kids

Sherry T. McDaniel-Thomas: DC families need access to quality OST programs that are inclusive for all children

By Commentary
 2 days ago
We are fortunate to live in a city where we invest in our children across their lives. From universal public prekindergarten to robust social supports, young people in the District benefit from meaningful public funding. Mayor Muriel Bowser has continued that good work in her proposed fiscal year 2023...

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Invites Community Members to Apply for Building Blocks DC Grants

Awardees Could Receive Up to $5,000 for Programs and Activities that Create a Safer DC. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Linda Harllee Harper invited District residents and community-based organizations to apply for up to $5,000 in Building Blocks DC Grants, administered by the Office of Gun Violence Prevention (OGVP) to support activities and programs aimed at creating a safer DC. The deadline to submit an application is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kimberly Perry: We should invest in communities, not double down on tough-on-crime policies

District leaders say they understand how difficult the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been for District residents, especially the Black and brown families who have borne the brunt. They say our recovery plans should touch every part of the city and offer a transformative approach to solving community problems. This is what makes Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposal to increase the Metropolitan Police Department budget by more than $50 million disturbing.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Press Release: My School DC Releases Results of Common Lottery System for the 2022-23 School Year

News Release — DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Today, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) and My School DC announced lottery results for the 2022-23 school year, with a total 22,211 applicants participating in the lottery for pre-K through Grade 12 public schools in the District of Columbia. Overall, 73 percent of participants were offered a seat at a school they applied to, an increase over last year’s lottery match rate of 69 percent, and the highest since the My School DC lottery began in 2014. Families have received lottery results for their students and will now complete the enrollment process directly with schools.
LOTTERY
Muriel Bowser
Phil Mendelson
#Ost#Family Income#Needs Assessment#Homelessness#A Dc Department Of Parks
Housing advocates push for more vouchers, more accountability in upcoming budget

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget, released on March 16, includes over $1 billion to build, maintain and match DC residents with affordable housing. With the budget now up for DC Council review and debate, housing advocates — led by the Fair Budget Coalition — are pushing for increased money for several programs while also seeking guarantees that large allocations will be spent responsibly. These demands fall into the broad categories of increased funding for vouchers and subsidies, homeless services, and public housing; and improved oversight over long-term investments.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Honors Eight Distinguished Women Leaders at Annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards

Honorees Have Led Trailblazing Careers and Continue to Create New Pathways for Mothers, Women, and Girls in the District of Columbia to Thrive. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Tonight, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Women’s Policy and Initiatives (MOWPI) closed out the District’s Women’s History Month events and activities by honoring eight distinguished women leaders at the annual Washington Women of Excellence Awards.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Launches PaveDC, Encourages Residents to Participate in a Spring Cleanup in Celebration of Earth Day

Fifth PaveDC Campaign Since 2018 and Spring Clean Up Campaign In All Eight Wards. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, at Mayor Bowser’s Community Walk in Ward 5, the Mayor launched the fifth PaveDC campaign since 2018, part of her Administration’s plan to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. The Mayor also encouraged residents to join the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs on Saturday, April 23 at one of eight spring cleanups happening in celebration of Earth Day. With cleanups happening in all eight wards, District employees, local businesses, and residents will come together to pick up trash and beautify neighborhoods.
WASHINGTON, DC
Advocates frustrated that DCHA is requiring a photo ID for housing voucher applications after all

Local housing advocates thought they had prevailed in their long-standing push to allow people seeking housing vouchers to self-certify their eligibility, but they’re crying foul after the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) distributed guidance that contradicts a key element of the regulations approved by the agency’s Board of Commissioners in February at the prodding of the DC Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Cuts Ribbon on District Towns at St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8

Delivering 88 townhomes offering the first opportunity for homeownership at St. Elizabeths East Campus. (Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), along with development partners Redbrick LMD, The Knutson Companies, and Gragg-Cardona Partners, celebrated a ribbon cutting for the District Towns at St. Elizabeths East. District Towns is bringing 88 for-sale townhome units to the St. Elizabeths Campus in Ward 8.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Family Says A Shoddy House Flip Punctured Their Dreams Of Homeownership

The little house on First Street SE was supposed to fulfill a lifelong goal for Tasharn Richardson. The mother of 10 bought the three-bedroom bungalow in Congress Heights last summer — her first home purchase, after living in public housing her entire life. When her family unloaded the moving truck on a bright day in June, an NPR reporter was there to document the big day. Richardson’s kids ran through the house squealing with excitement, taking in the shiny kitchen backsplash and gleaming bathrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Releases Racial Equity Review of Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the City Administrator. Report Highlights Unprecedented Investments to Create a More Equitable DC. (WASHINGTON,DC) –  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District’s Chief Equity Officer Dr. Amber Hewitt released the Office of Racial Equity (ORE) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Process Summary, which detailed unprecedented investments that support advancing racial equity in Washington, DC. ORE staff played an active role in the FY 2023 budget review process by working closely with the Office of Budget and Performance Management (OBPM) to review agencies’ budgets to consider impacts specifically on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and to identify programs and services that have the greatest capacity to move the needle on closing racial equity gaps. Additionally, ORE staff created a Racial Equity Budget Tool (REBT) for District agencies to identify and develop budget proposals that advance racial equity and answer questions that assess how their budgets might benefit or negatively impact communities based on race.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

