Sherry T. McDaniel-Thomas: DC families need access to quality OST programs that are inclusive for all children

Fifth PaveDC Campaign Since 2018 and Spring Clean Up Campaign In All Eight Wards. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, at Mayor Bowser’s Community Walk in Ward 5, the Mayor launched the fifth PaveDC campaign since 2018, part of her Administration’s plan to eliminate all roads in poor condition by 2024. The Mayor also encouraged residents to join the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs on Saturday, April 23 at one of eight spring cleanups happening in celebration of Earth Day. With cleanups happening in all eight wards, District employees, local businesses, and residents will come together to pick up trash and beautify neighborhoods.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 DAYS AGO