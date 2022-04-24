ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game

By Sharde Gillam
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeMaI_0fJTCap200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTYbj_0fJTCap200

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton are the fashion duo we’ve been waiting for! The beauties linked last night for a Brooklyn Nets game and kicked it courtside while serving LEWKS that we loved!

For their fashionable night out, Mary J. Blige rocked an Alexander Wang jacket and Alexander McQueen bustier that retailed for $1,645. She paired the look with a pair of Dolce Gabbana denim boots along with Sister Love MBJ earrings. Misa Hylton matched MBJ’s fly and rocked a $99 crystal trimmed jacket and $75 rhinestone fringed jeans from Akira.

Misa took to Instagram to share the look, posting a short video of the dynamic duo as they showed off their fashionable looks. “Let’s Go Brooklyn!!!!! @brooklynnets Me and Brooklyn Blige ” she captioned the cute video. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Misa Hylton (@misahylton)

“They look so good!! ,” one of Misa’s followers commented on the cute video while another wrote, “Y’all are so gorgeous!! Goals ” and another wrote, “ Two goats . Love y’all .”

Beauties, what do you think of their looks? Would you splurge?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Shined In Couture At The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Mary J. Blige My Life’

Mary J. Blige Gives A New Meaning To Sunday’s Best In Cute Gucci Crop Top

Mary J Blige’s Thigh-High Slit Dress Sent Tyrese In A Leg-Stroking Frenzy

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Rihanna Is Date Night Casual with A$AP Rocky in ‘Baby Daddy’ T-Shirt, Denim and Air Jordans

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna gave her viral pregnancy style a sporty spin for a Hollywood date night with A$AP Rocky last night. While seeing a movie together, the musician couple stepped out on Hollywood Boulevard. Rihanna was casually dressed in a pair of wide-legged blue jeans, as well as a printed white graphic T-shirt that read “Who Dat Is?” and “Das Jus My Baby Daddy” with an image of two cartoon mouses — a cheeky reference to herself and Rocky. Completing her look was a gold pendant necklace, color-blocked navy track jacket and a white trucker hat...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Plunging Pink Gown At Her Latest Premiere—She's Sizzling!

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to the red carpet, and she has regularly blown us away with her age-defying en-vogue ensembles over the past few months. (We still haven’t recovered from her sparkly Stella McCartney catsuit!) But we had to pick our jaws up from the floor when we saw her arrive at The Lost City premiere in Los Angeles on March 21st, wearing a stunning pink ombré Elie Saab Spring 2022 Haute Couture gown, complete with a plunging neckline. We have no words!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing tiger print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Updates Classic Suiting With High-Waisted Shorts and Strappy Sandals at ‘The First Lady’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry put a twist on classic suiting while attending the Los Angeles premiere of “The First Lady” on Thursday. The television show which also stars, Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The drama series premieres on Showtime on April 17. Mowry made a bold spring style statement as she arrived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewks#Dolce Gabbana#Mbj#Misahylton
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey Puts Sporty Twist on Formal Midi Dress With Baseball Cap & Sharp Pumps for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Chloe Bailey put a sporty twist on a formal outfit while attending a celebration for Burberry’s staple Lola bag. The stellar bash was hosted by Burberry and Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The high fashion affair included an A-list lineup with guests such as Madonna, Anitta, Sarah Paulson, Lori Harvey, Tinashe, Natalia Bryant and several others. Bailey upgraded a traditional midi dress with standout key elements. The “Treat Me” singer stepped out in a long-sleeve navy blue dress. The garment was complete with wide ruffled bell sleeves, ruched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Elevates Overalls in Sleek Platform Booties on Romantic Stroll With Ben Affleck

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted holding each other’s hands in Los Angeles yesterday in casual style. The sighting comes after the two announced their engagement on Tuesday. For Lopez’s outfit, she donned a chic pair of black overalls that incorporated an edgy neckline and bodice that was low-cut and featured deep cutouts. The trousers were flared and flowy for a ‘70s-inspired look while also playing into the modernity of oversized aesthetics....
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively's Purple Bodycon Minidress Is Straight Out of the 2000s

On Saturday night, Blake Lively attended Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party wearing a purple minidress by Sergio Hudson. The 34-year-old actress posed for pictures in the bold outfit outside of a restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fitted dress featured a short hemline that showed off her long legs, along with thin straps and a scooped neckline that felt very 2000s.
MANHATTAN, NY
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hunter Schafer Goes Dark in Smocked Minidress and Glossy Boots at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hunter Schafer gave her grunge style a soft update on the For Your Consideration red carpet, promoting “Euphoria” for Emmy Awards consideration in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening. The “Euphoria” star joined her co-stars for the occasion, wearing a Maison Margiela minidress. The black number featured a high neckline with ruffled smock detailing, as well as rounded balloon-like sleeves that covered her hands. Finishing the piece was a lightly distressed hemline, as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat

The Miu Miu mini skirt set the Internet on fire. Even the mention of it will send shivers down a fashion writer's spine. For a solid three-week time period, it felt like maybe there was no other skirt on planet Earth. Nicole Kidman wore it on the cover of Vanity Fair, Hailey Bieber wore it for the brand's campaign, and Yoona Lim wore it on the cover of Elle Korea. But now, celebrities like Katie Holmes, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Bella Hadid, are rebelling against the skirt with a hemline so short it basically defied gravity in favor of the complete opposite: oversized, baggy, wide-leg jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala Looks Have Always Been About the Transformation

As a six-time attendee of the Met Gala, it’s safe to say that Gigi Hadid knows her way around the event’s red carpet by now. Since attending her first Met in 2015, the supermodel has pulled off a variety of drastically-different themes along the way—from campy to futuristic. So, ahead of Monday’s grand soirée, Vogue is looking back on all of Hadid’s Met Gala best red carpet looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

911
Followers
819
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy