The final snow for the Spring of 2022...we hope. The weatherman said that it was coming and he was right...darn it. This is one of those times that we hoped he was wrong. It can't be easy doing that job because the only time you hear from anyone is when the weather is wrong. I never see any messages about them being right. I didn't see anyone post a story thanking them for being correct about the Winter Storm Warning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO