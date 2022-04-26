ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Free Diapers, Infant Products To Be Given Away At Drive-Thru This Weekend

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0Uqi_0fJT1BjT00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Moms and dads know having a child can be expensive.

As many families struggle with rising food and housing costs, taking care of an infant’s needs can be difficult. According to Miami-Dade, one in three families struggle to afford diapers for their babies, so they cut down on food and childcare services to buy them.

To lend a helping hand, Molina Healthcare of Florida, in partnership with the Miami Diaper Bank, will distribute thousands of diapers to families in need at a drive-thru event this week.

The second annual All for Moms Drive-thru Diaper Distribution will provide new moms not only with diapers, but with bottles, hats, bibs, and health information as well.

It will be held Saturday, April 30th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone who would like to participate must sign up . Due to an overwhelming response from their previous promotion, they don’t want anyone to take time out of their day only to arrive and there not be diapers available for them.

The location of the drive-thru event will be provided to those who sign up.

