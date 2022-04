With regulations in Europe and some states in the U.S. tightening, manufacturers of engines in the off-highway space are diversifying their offerings. From hybrid engines to hydrogen-powered models, many options are available, and more are on the horizon. The alternative fuel move, driven by limits on emissions, is discussed in two PowerBook articles on pages "Hydrogen Is Here for the Long Haul" and "Advancements in Battery Systems Are Increasing."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO